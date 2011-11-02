(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02- Fitch Ratings says there will be no impact on
Indonesia-based PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara's (Persero)
(PLN) ratings from proposed amendments to indentures
relating to its senior unsecured notes.
PLN is seeking amendments through a consent solicitation
exercise to modify the definition of capitalized leases in the
bond indentures to exclude certain energy procurement and sales
contracts with independent power producers. This is a result of
proposed changes to relevant Indonesian accounting standards
which may apply to PLN, with effect from 1 January 2012,
resulting in PLN having to treat certain long-term power
purchase agreements and sales contracts with independent power
producers as capitalised leases, thereby affecting its leverage
and interest coverage ratios.
When analysing PLN's credit quality, Fitch treats long-term
energy procurement and sales contracts as a component of its
energy supply and operating expenses and does not capitalise
these commitments in its financial analysis. Notwithstanding the
proposed changes to the accounting treatment of these
commitments, Fitch does not expect any credit impact as there
will be no change to the underlying economics of these
transactions.
Fitch treats contracts of investor-owned utilities or energy
retailers as debt-like obligations only on an exception basis.
For more information on Fitch's treatment of energy procurement
contracts, see "Fitch Publishes Special Report on Utility Sector
Power and Gas Purchase Contracts", and "Energy Procurement
Contracts: Operating Expense or Debt", both dated 13 October
2011.
PLN is rated Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default (IDR)
'BB+' with a Positive Outlook. Its foreign currency senior
unsecured debt and USD2bn GMTN programme are also rated 'BB+'.
Its ratings are on the same level with those of Republic of
Indonesia ('BB+'/Positive) given PLN's very strong legal,
operating and strategic linkages with the sovereign.