Nov 02- Fitch Ratings has assigned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd's (ICBC Asia) lower tier-2 subordinated notes a final rating of 'A-'. The notes include a non-viability trigger event for capital recognition under the Banking (Capital) Rules of Hong Kong and are, going forward, in compliance with Basel III rules. Fitch assigned an expected rating of 'A-(exp)' to the issue on 27 October 2011.

In line with its criteria, Fitch rates the securities one notch below ICBC Asia's Long-Term IDR to reflect the instrument's debt-like features which do not allow for going concern loss absorption. Fitch expects that ICBC Asia's viability will ultimately be determined by support from the Chinese authorities, which are the majority owners of ICBC Asia's 100% parent Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (IDR 'A'/Stable), and therefore uses ICBC Asia's support-driven IDR as an anchor rating. Under Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit.

The RMB1.5bn notes carry a 6% fixed coupon throughout their 10-year tenor. They are issued from the bank's USD5bn medium term note programme, will be callable by ICBC Asia after five years and represent direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of ICBC Asia. The new instrument will be written down permanently and cease to pay coupons if the Hong Kong Monetary Authority decides that such a write-down is necessary or that it is in the public interest to provide support to maintain or restore ICBC Asia's viablility. The regulator's criteria for assessing non-viability remain unclear but Fitch expects this to be at the point where the bank would default without direct Hong Kong sovereign support.

The other ratings of ICBC Asia are unaffected and are as follows:

- Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A' with Stable Outlook

- Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'

- Individual Rating: 'C'

- Support Rating: '1'

- Subordinated notes: 'A-'