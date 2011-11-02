(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Strong pressure on the competitiveness of Panasonic's core digital products business is likely to delay its financial recovery.

-- We have lowered our long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Panasonic Corp. to 'A' from 'A+'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that pressure on the earnings of its mainstay businesses will remain strong.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Panasonic Corp. to 'A' from 'A+'. The rating downgrade reflects our view that strong pressure on the competitiveness of Panasonic's mainstay digital products business as a result of continued severe business conditions is likely to delay its financial recovery. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-1' short-term credit rating on the company. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is negative.

Panasonic Corp. on Oct. 31 announced a large downward revision of its forecast for operating profit in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) to JPY130 billion from JPY270 billion, reflecting the negative effects of the strong yen and increasing losses in its flat panel TV business. In addition, the company expects to make a JPY420 billion net loss as a result of further restructuring to streamline domestic production and reduce its workforces.

Standard & Poor's believes Panasonic's competitive position in core digital products such as flat panel TVs is under strong pressure from global competitors. Panasonic's "vertical integration" model, which made full use of its technological advantages to enhance product competitiveness while skillfully controlling production costs, was one of the company's key strengths. However, rapid commoditization and the sustained strength of the yen reduce the effectiveness of this strategy with those products. Although the company still has stable businesses, such as home appliances and Panasonic Electric Works Co. Ltd. (NR), Standard & Poor's believes massive price erosion and intense competition will make it tough for Panasonic to differentiate its products enough to re-establish strong earnings in its consumer electronics business.

Standard & Poor's expects Panasonic's financial strength to weaken. In our view, its ratio of adjusted total debt to capital will reach about 45% by March 31, 2012, and its total debt to EBITDA will exceed 3x in fiscal 2011. Panasonic's move to take full ownership of Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. (NR) and Panasonic Electric Works along with large net losses as a result of a business reorganization since 2009 have weakened the net cash and equity that cushion the company from external pressures. Although Panasonic has proven it can cut costs and restore profitability in a challenging operating environment, we believe continued strong pressure on earnings is likely to delay its financial recovery in 2012.

We may further lower the ratings on Panasonic if the company fails to steadily improve its EBITDA margin in the coming one to two years--through improved competitiveness of its core businesses and cost reductions that lower breakeven points--amid an increasingly difficult external environment. The ratings will also come under downward pressure if adjusted total debt to capital remains above 40%, likely as a result of significant negative free cash flow or additional restructuring expenses. The company needs to demonstrate solid progress in improving earnings and cash flow even under severe circumstances for us to consider an upgrade of the ratings or an upward revision of the outlook.

