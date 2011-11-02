(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02-
-- Strong pressure on the competitiveness of Panasonic's core digital
products business is likely to delay its financial recovery.
-- We have lowered our long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on
Panasonic Corp. to 'A' from 'A+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that pressure on the earnings
of its mainstay businesses will remain strong.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit and debt
ratings on Panasonic Corp. to 'A' from 'A+'. The rating downgrade reflects our view that strong
pressure on the competitiveness of Panasonic's mainstay digital products business as a result of
continued severe business conditions is likely to delay its financial recovery. At the same
time, we affirmed the 'A-1' short-term credit rating on the company. The outlook on the
long-term corporate credit rating is negative.
Panasonic Corp. on Oct. 31 announced a large downward revision of its forecast
for operating profit in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) to JPY130 billion
from JPY270 billion, reflecting the negative effects of the strong yen and
increasing losses in its flat panel TV business. In addition, the company
expects to make a JPY420 billion net loss as a result of further restructuring
to streamline domestic production and reduce its workforces.
Standard & Poor's believes Panasonic's competitive position in core digital
products such as flat panel TVs is under strong pressure from global
competitors. Panasonic's "vertical integration" model, which made full use of
its technological advantages to enhance product competitiveness while
skillfully controlling production costs, was one of the company's key
strengths. However, rapid commoditization and the sustained strength of the
yen reduce the effectiveness of this strategy with those products. Although
the company still has stable businesses, such as home appliances and Panasonic
Electric Works Co. Ltd. (NR), Standard & Poor's believes massive price erosion
and intense competition will make it tough for Panasonic to differentiate its
products enough to re-establish strong earnings in its consumer electronics
business.
Standard & Poor's expects Panasonic's financial strength to weaken. In our
view, its ratio of adjusted total debt to capital will reach about 45% by
March 31, 2012, and its total debt to EBITDA will exceed 3x in fiscal 2011.
Panasonic's move to take full ownership of Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. (NR) and
Panasonic Electric Works along with large net losses as a result of a business
reorganization since 2009 have weakened the net cash and equity that cushion
the company from external pressures. Although Panasonic has proven it can cut
costs and restore profitability in a challenging operating environment, we
believe continued strong pressure on earnings is likely to delay its financial
recovery in 2012.
We may further lower the ratings on Panasonic if the company fails to steadily
improve its EBITDA margin in the coming one to two years--through improved
competitiveness of its core businesses and cost reductions that lower
breakeven points--amid an increasingly difficult external environment. The
ratings will also come under downward pressure if adjusted total debt to
capital remains above 40%, likely as a result of significant negative free
cash flow or additional restructuring expenses. The company needs to
demonstrate solid progress in improving earnings and cash flow even under
severe circumstances for us to consider an upgrade of the ratings or an upward
revision of the outlook.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011
Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008