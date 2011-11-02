(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02- Asia-Pacific metals and mining companies are likely to lose some luster in their profitability in 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in a report titled, "Industry Report Card: Asia-Pacific's Metals And Mining Sector Outlook For 2012 Is More Muted."

Although most companies that we rate in the sector posted good results in the second and third quarters of 2011, we have seen some reversals in the third quarter and expect lower profitability in the fourth quarter and early 2012 for some companies.

"The industry was at the top of the commodity pricing cycle in 2010 and 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Suzanne Smith. "However, the overall market sentiment has turned negative--evident in falling commodity prices and equity markets."

"A dearth of U.S. dollar bond issuances in the third quarter, combined with recent declines in equity prices for metals and mining companies and the crisis among European banks, is making new debt and equity issuances harder for high-yield issuers. If these volatile capital market conditions continue, rolling over 2012 and 2013 debt maturities would be more difficult for high-yield issuers with significant maturities coming due," she added.

The steel industry could face the most difficulties partly because it is so vulnerable to reductions in capacity utilization and margin squeeze. If demand for metals in China slows substantially, Standard & Poor's believes the effect on metals and mineral prices globally will likely be disproportionately larger, given the prominent role that China plays as the largest buyer of commodities worldwide.

"Nevertheless, many of our rated entities are diversified with solid cash flow and strong capitalization. We believe even some of the smaller, more concentrated companies have ample liquidity to withstand the next trough in the commodity cycle," Ms. Smith said.

Standard & Poor's industry outlooks for the Asia-Pacific region are differentiated by commodity. We believe steel, nickel, aluminum, and possibly coking coal will exhibit negative trends, but the outlook for thermal coal, iron ore, gold, and mineral sands will be more stable.