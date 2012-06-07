BRIEF-Atenor entered exclusivity period with Immo-Beaulieu
* Entered exclusivity period with Immo-Beaulieu for acquisition of leasehold on two buildings of Beaulieu certificate located in Auderghem
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 07 -
Summary analysis -- CBL Insurance Ltd. ---------------------------- 07-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: New Zealand
Local currency BB-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jun-2012 BB-/-- --/--
10-May-2010 BB+/-- --/--
Rationale
The 'BB-' financial strength and issuer credit ratings on New Zealand-based credit and surety insurer CBL Insurance Ltd. (CBL) reflects the company's weak risk-based capitalization after adjusting for goodwill on a group basis, as well as complex business model and strategy that is managed by a small team. Offsetting these weaknesses is the company's strong and consistent underwriting performance from a high-margin business.
* FY 2016 net profit of 107.7 million lira ($29.29 million) versus 202.9 million lira year ago
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and the European Commission dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade it to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.