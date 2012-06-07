(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating to
telecommunications service provider SK Telecom Co. Ltd.'s (SKT; A-/Stable/--) Swiss
Franc (CHF) 300 million senior unsecured bonds due June 12, 2017. The bonds have a 1.75% coupon
rate.
The ratings on SKT reflect the company's leading position in Korea's wireless
telecommunications market; strong business risk profile, backed by stable
operating cash flows; and modest financial risk profile. At the same time, the
ratings take into account intense competition in the mature domestic market,
uncertainty in the regulatory environment, and SKT group's aggressive growth
strategy--mainly through its acquisition of a major stake in semiconductor
maker SK Hynix Inc. (Hynix; BB-/Stable/--).
In assessing SKT, we consolidate Hynix on a pro rata basis because Hynix is
strategically important, in our view, to SKT's future growth objectives; SKT
is Hynix's largest shareholder; and the investment represents a material part
of the group's capital base. We expect this proportional consolidation to have
limited impact on our financial assessment of SKT because we estimate that key
measures of SKT's financial performance, such as debt to EBITDA and debt to
capital, will remain quite similar to those for Hynix in 2012. However,
increased volatility as a result of the consolidation of Hynix could hurt
SKT's stable financial risk profile, in our opinion.
Also, we apply our adjustments for securitization of trade receivables to
SKT's securitized handset receivables, which it funds through 49%-owned
affiliate Hana SK Card Co. Ltd. (not rated). As a result, we add 100% of Hana
SK Card's securitized handset receivables to SKT's debt. Although, in our
opinion, this securitization structure contains very limited legal risk for
SKT and we believe strong underlying asset quality underpins the
securitization structure, SKT requires ongoing funding to support postpaid
handset sales. At the same time, we incorporate some additional latitude in
financial metric tolerances to reflect the high quality of the source of the
funds and improvement in funding diversity. We expect the ratio of SKT's debt
to EBITDA after pro rata consolidation of Hynix and adjustments for
securitization of handset receivables to be about 2.6x in 2012.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SKT's strong market position
should enable the company to continue to generate stable cash flows and
maintain a strong debt servicing capability. The stable outlook also reflects
our expectation that SKT will not materially increase its ownership stake or
capital investment in Hynix in the next few years.
The ratings could come under pressure if any of the following were to occur:
-- A material increase in SKT's ownership stake or capital investment in
Hynix or other substantial investments in noncore businesses;
-- A substantial weakening of SKT's operating profitability, likely due
to regulatory pressure or intensifying competition, such that SKT's EBITDA
margin dropped to the 25% range;
-- A rise in debt to EBITDA for SKT, after pro rata consolidation of
Hynix and adjustments for handset receivables securitization, above 2.8x on a
sustained basis, mainly due to larger-than-expected handset receivables
securitizations; or
-- Debt to EBITDA for SKT, after pro rata consolidation of Hynix and
exclusion of adjustments for handset receivables securitization, above 1.8x on
a sustainable basis as a result of weaker operating performance or
larger-than-expected capital investments.
Though less likely, we may raise the ratings if SKT shows both sustainable
improvement in its financial risk profile and a more conservative growth
strategy.