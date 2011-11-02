(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02- Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the asset correlations assumed within the Basel III credit risk-weighting calculations generally exceed correlation values derived from US banks' credit loss experience during the financial crisis. Thus, the Basel correlations, which were calibrated several years prior to the crisis as a parameter within the Basel II internal-ratings based (IRB) approach, appear to account for credit loss volatility consistent with this significant stress period.

However, a notable exception is residential mortgages, whose empirically-derived correlations exceed the Basel assumptions. This finding suggests that the Basel correlation assumptions did not sufficiently capture the historically

aberrant loss performance of this asset class during the crisis.Fitch's study also illustrates the degree to which asset correlations can vary over time, particularly during stress periods. Fitch's "rolling" analysis of quarter-by-quarter changes in implied correlations showed a tripling in correlations for US residential mortgages during a three-year span from 2008 through 2010.

According to Fitch, evaluating the appropriateness of the Basel III correlation assumptions and capital charges is not just a quantitative exercise. It also involves fundamental analysis of potential shifts in product attributes, sectoral trends, financial markets, and the macroeconomic environment that could drive systematic changes in borrower performance.

Fitch's study deploys the same methodology as used in its May 2008 report "Basel II Correlation Values: An Empirical Analysis of EL, UL and the IRB Model" and is based on statistical analysis of time series of US bank loss rates through Q1 2011. This study provides a macro-level analysis of implied asset correlations across the US banking sector as a whole. Thus, similar analysis conducted in countries whose banking sectors experienced more pronounced volatility would likely generate higher empirically-derived correlations. Additionally, for individual institutions concentrated in specific products, regions, or sectors, the Basel correlation assumptions could understate the potential volatility in their credit performance during a stress period.

