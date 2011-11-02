(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02- Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the asset
correlations assumed within the Basel III credit risk-weighting
calculations generally exceed correlation values derived from US
banks' credit loss experience during the financial crisis. Thus,
the Basel correlations, which were calibrated several years
prior to the crisis as a parameter within the Basel II
internal-ratings based (IRB) approach, appear to account for
credit loss volatility consistent with this significant stress
period.
However, a notable exception is residential mortgages, whose
empirically-derived correlations exceed the Basel assumptions.
This finding suggests that the Basel correlation assumptions did
not sufficiently capture the historically
aberrant loss performance of this asset class during the
crisis.Fitch's study also illustrates the degree to which asset
correlations can vary over time, particularly during stress
periods. Fitch's "rolling" analysis of quarter-by-quarter
changes in implied correlations showed a tripling in
correlations for US residential mortgages during a three-year
span from 2008 through 2010.
According to Fitch, evaluating the appropriateness of the
Basel III correlation assumptions and capital charges is not
just a quantitative exercise. It also involves fundamental
analysis of potential shifts in product attributes, sectoral
trends, financial markets, and the macroeconomic environment
that could drive systematic changes in borrower performance.
Fitch's study deploys the same methodology as used in its
May 2008 report "Basel II Correlation Values: An Empirical
Analysis of EL, UL and the IRB Model" and is based on
statistical analysis of time series of US bank loss rates
through Q1 2011. This study provides a macro-level analysis of
implied asset correlations across the US banking sector as a
whole. Thus, similar analysis conducted in countries whose
banking sectors experienced more pronounced volatility would
likely generate higher empirically-derived correlations.
Additionally, for individual institutions concentrated in
specific products, regions, or sectors, the Basel correlation
assumptions could understate the potential volatility in their
credit performance during a stress period.
The full report, 'Basel III Correlations: An Empirical
Analysis Reflecting the Financial Crisis', dated 2 November
2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Basel III Correlations; An
Empirical Analysis Reflecting the Financial Crisis
here