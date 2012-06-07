(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Glorious Property Holdings Ltd. --------------- 07-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 37960R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--

14-Apr-2010 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Chinese real estate developer Glorious Property Holdings Ltd. reflects our view that the company has "less-than-adequate" liquidity, a weak capital structure due to aggressive debt-funded growth, and execution risk associated with rapid expansion. Glorious' low land costs, improving geographic diversification, and established presence in Shanghai and some nearby cities temper these weaknesses.

In our view, Glorious' liquidity could further weaken in 2012, after deteriorating in 2011. The company's unrestricted cash balance declined significantly to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.02 billion at the end of 2011, from RMB2.23 billion as of June 30, 2011. The decrease is attributable to cash outflow to meet short-term debt obligations, payment of land premiums, and construction spending. Glorious also faces large short-term refinancing needs, with about RMB9.3 billion in debt due in 2012, most of it in the fourth quarter of the year. Onshore bank loans constitute the bulk of this debt, while trust loans comprise a small portion (13%).

Glorious' liquidity could deteriorate further if contract sales are lower than our expectation of RMB12 billion for 2012. The company has some flexibility to improve sales by selling completed projects, such as its Shanghai Bay apartments, at lower prices. Based on a current covenant for its offshore bond, Glorious has limited headroom to materially increase its borrowings after a drop in its fixed-charge coverage ratio at the end of 2011. However, we expect the company to roll over some of its debt because of its established relationships with local banks.

We see limited scope for Glorious' leverage and cash flow to improve in 2012. We anticipate that policy tightening in China's property market will continue to affect the company's property sales. Nevertheless, Glorious has made some progress in diversifying its projects and markets. Property sales from Shanghai declined to 28% of total contract sales in 2011, from 45% in 2010.

In our base-case scenario, we estimate Glorious' contract sales will drop 10% year over year to RMB12 billion in 2012 based on our negative view of the China property market this year and the company's high exposure to cities with purchase restrictions. Glorious generated contract sales of RMB4.07 billion in the first five months of this year, down 20% from the same period a year earlier. After a very weak first quarter, sales improved slightly in April and May 2012 due to more sales launches and price discounts.

We expect Glorious' leverage to rise moderately in our base-case scenario. We also anticipate that the company's profitability will weaken as it cuts prices to move inventory and shifts its product mix to second- and third-tier cities, where average selling prices are lower. We expect Glorious' ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA to be about 5.0x and EBITDA interest coverage about 2.0x in 2012. These ratios are above average compared with those of the company's 'B'-rated peers.

Liquidity

In our view, Glorious' liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- The company's liquidity sources will be about 1.0x its liquidity uses over the next 12 months. Liquidity coverage could be insufficient if property sales are below our expectation.

-- Major sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash holdings of RMB1.02 billion, restricted cash of RMB1.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011 (which Glorious can use to repay short-term debt), new loan drawdowns of RMB1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2012, and our base-case assumption of contract sales of RMB12.0 billion in 2012. We also assume that a portion of construction spending can be funded by on-shore project loans.

-- Major uses of liquidity include short-term debt of RMB9.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, land premiums of about RMB1.0 billion due in 2012, construction costs of RMB3.5 billion for 2012, interest expenses of RMB1.6 billion for 2012, sales and administration costs, and tax payments.

The company has no offshore bank loan financial covenants.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Glorious' liquidity could further deteriorate if the company's property sales slip or it makes limited progress in refinancing its short-term borrowings.

We may lower the rating if Glorious' liquidity deteriorates to "weak," which means sources of liquidity will be less than uses over the next six to 12 months. This could happen if the company's property sales are lower than RMB5.0 billion in the first half of 2012, or if it fails to roll over a significant amount of its borrowings.

We may revise the outlook to stable if Glorious improves its liquidity position. This could happen if the company achieves its property sales budget and cautiously manages its expansion and leverage.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developers, June 2, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008