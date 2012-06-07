(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 07 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Glorious Property Holdings Ltd. --------------- 07-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 37960R
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--
14-Apr-2010 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Chinese real estate developer Glorious Property Holdings Ltd.
reflects our view that the company has "less-than-adequate" liquidity, a weak
capital structure due to aggressive debt-funded growth, and execution risk
associated with rapid expansion. Glorious' low land costs, improving
geographic diversification, and established presence in Shanghai and some
nearby cities temper these weaknesses.
In our view, Glorious' liquidity could further weaken in 2012, after
deteriorating in 2011. The company's unrestricted cash balance declined
significantly to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.02 billion at the end of 2011, from
RMB2.23 billion as of June 30, 2011. The decrease is attributable to cash
outflow to meet short-term debt obligations, payment of land premiums, and
construction spending. Glorious also faces large short-term refinancing needs,
with about RMB9.3 billion in debt due in 2012, most of it in the fourth
quarter of the year. Onshore bank loans constitute the bulk of this debt,
while trust loans comprise a small portion (13%).
Glorious' liquidity could deteriorate further if contract sales are lower than
our expectation of RMB12 billion for 2012. The company has some flexibility to
improve sales by selling completed projects, such as its Shanghai Bay
apartments, at lower prices. Based on a current covenant for its offshore
bond, Glorious has limited headroom to materially increase its borrowings
after a drop in its fixed-charge coverage ratio at the end of 2011. However,
we expect the company to roll over some of its debt because of its established
relationships with local banks.
We see limited scope for Glorious' leverage and cash flow to improve in 2012.
We anticipate that policy tightening in China's property market will continue
to affect the company's property sales. Nevertheless, Glorious has made some
progress in diversifying its projects and markets. Property sales from
Shanghai declined to 28% of total contract sales in 2011, from 45% in 2010.
In our base-case scenario, we estimate Glorious' contract sales will drop 10%
year over year to RMB12 billion in 2012 based on our negative view of the
China property market this year and the company's high exposure to cities with
purchase restrictions. Glorious generated contract sales of RMB4.07 billion in
the first five months of this year, down 20% from the same period a year
earlier. After a very weak first quarter, sales improved slightly in April and
May 2012 due to more sales launches and price discounts.
We expect Glorious' leverage to rise moderately in our base-case scenario. We
also anticipate that the company's profitability will weaken as it cuts prices
to move inventory and shifts its product mix to second- and third-tier cities,
where average selling prices are lower. We expect Glorious' ratio of adjusted
debt to EBITDA to be about 5.0x and EBITDA interest coverage about 2.0x in
2012. These ratios are above average compared with those of the company's
'B'-rated peers.
Liquidity
In our view, Glorious' liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in our
criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- The company's liquidity sources will be about 1.0x its liquidity uses
over the next 12 months. Liquidity coverage could be insufficient if property
sales are below our expectation.
-- Major sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash holdings of
RMB1.02 billion, restricted cash of RMB1.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011 (which
Glorious can use to repay short-term debt), new loan drawdowns of RMB1.0
billion in the first quarter of 2012, and our base-case assumption of contract
sales of RMB12.0 billion in 2012. We also assume that a portion of
construction spending can be funded by on-shore project loans.
-- Major uses of liquidity include short-term debt of RMB9.3 billion as
of Dec. 31, 2011, land premiums of about RMB1.0 billion due in 2012,
construction costs of RMB3.5 billion for 2012, interest expenses of RMB1.6
billion for 2012, sales and administration costs, and tax payments.
The company has no offshore bank loan financial covenants.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that Glorious' liquidity could further
deteriorate if the company's property sales slip or it makes limited progress
in refinancing its short-term borrowings.
We may lower the rating if Glorious' liquidity deteriorates to "weak," which
means sources of liquidity will be less than uses over the next six to 12
months. This could happen if the company's property sales are lower than
RMB5.0 billion in the first half of 2012, or if it fails to roll over a
significant amount of its borrowings.
We may revise the outlook to stable if Glorious improves its liquidity
position. This could happen if the company achieves its property sales budget
and cautiously manages its expansion and leverage.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: Key Rating Factors For Chinese
Real Estate Developers, June 2, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008