Nov 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'CCC+' issue rating to the proposed EUR287 million senior notes to be issued by Swedish cable operator NorCell Sweden Holding 2 AB(publ) (Com Hem). We have assigned a '6' recovery rating to the proposed notes, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

We understand that the proceeds of the notes will be used to fully repay Com Hem's senior bridge facility, which was part of the financing package supporting Com Hem's acquisition by the private equity firm BC Partners (not rated).

The issuance of the proposed notes does not change our existing recovery analysis on Com Hem.

The recovery prospects on the proposed EUR287 million senior notes due 2019 are limited by the subordination of the notes to a high proportion of prior-ranking debt, including the bank term loans issued by the holding company NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ) and the operating entity Com Hem AB and the senior secured notes issued by NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ). The recovery and issue ratings on the notes are supported by our valuation of the company as a going concern in the event of a payment default and by Com Hem's incorporation in Sweden, a jurisdiction that we view as relatively favorable to secured creditors.

The proposed senior notes will be guaranteed on a senior subordinated basis by NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ) at closing, and by most of Com Hem's subsidiaries between 45 and 60 days following the closing of Com Hem's acquisition, because of Swedish legal restrictions. In addition, we view the notes' security package as weak, given that it is limited to a second-ranking share pledge over all the shares of NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ) and to the intercompany loans from the issuer to NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ).

The documentation on the senior notes contains incurrence covenants in line with the documentation on the senior secured notes. In particular, the company is allowed to incur additional debt if the leverage ratio is below 5.5x during the first 12 months after closing, and below 5.25x thereafter.

For more details on the recovery analysis, please refer to "Com Hem Recovery Rating Profile", published Oct. 27, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, and to "Swedish Cable Operator Norcell Sweden Holding 2 AB (Com Hem) Rated 'B'; Outlook Stable", published on Oct. 14, 2011.

