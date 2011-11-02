(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'CCC+' issue
rating to the proposed EUR287 million senior notes to be issued by Swedish cable operator
NorCell Sweden Holding 2 AB(publ) (Com Hem). We have assigned a '6' recovery rating to the
proposed notes, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
We understand that the proceeds of the notes will be used to fully repay Com Hem's senior
bridge facility, which was part of the financing package supporting Com Hem's acquisition by the
private equity firm BC Partners (not rated).
The issuance of the proposed notes does not change our existing recovery analysis on Com
Hem.
The recovery prospects on the proposed EUR287 million senior notes due 2019 are limited by
the subordination of the notes to a high proportion of prior-ranking debt, including the bank
term loans issued by the holding company NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ) and the operating
entity Com Hem AB and the senior secured notes issued by NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ). The
recovery and issue ratings on the notes are supported by our valuation of the company as a going
concern in the event of a payment default and by Com Hem's incorporation in Sweden, a
jurisdiction that we view as relatively favorable to secured creditors.
The proposed senior notes will be guaranteed on a senior subordinated basis by NorCell
Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ) at closing, and by most of Com Hem's subsidiaries between 45 and 60
days following the closing of Com Hem's acquisition, because of Swedish legal restrictions. In
addition, we view the notes' security package as weak, given that it is limited to a
second-ranking share pledge over all the shares of NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ) and to the
intercompany loans from the issuer to NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ).
The documentation on the senior notes contains incurrence covenants in line with the
documentation on the senior secured notes. In particular, the company is allowed to incur
additional debt if the leverage ratio is below 5.5x during the first 12 months after closing,
and below 5.25x thereafter.
For more details on the recovery analysis, please refer to "Com Hem Recovery Rating
Profile", published Oct. 27, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, and to "Swedish
Cable Operator Norcell Sweden Holding 2 AB (Com Hem) Rated 'B'; Outlook Stable", published on
Oct. 14, 2011.
