June 07 - Fitch Ratings says the maturity profile of European CLOs
has been pushed out as managers exit shorter term credit risk ahead of the
refinancing wall.
The agency's newly-published May 2012 European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker
reveals that the average maturity profile of the underlying loans across its
rated CLOs has been pushed out by manager trading activities and amending and
extending on underlying loans. Loans maturing in the 2013/2014 bucket have
dropped to 21.9% from 42.5% over the past year with a corresponding increase in
the 2016-2019 bucket (46.8% from 24.84%)
Given the lack of refinancing options for certain underlying companies, this
reflects that managers are seeking to avoid imminent credit migration and
potential default as companies try and refinance over the coming years. Also,
given the lack of new CLO issuance in the European market and that for the
majority of Fitch-rated transactions the reinvestment period end date is
approaching, it enables managers to keep assets under management ramped for a
longer period of time.
Defaults (both reported and rated 'D' by Fitch) have increased since May 2011
with the current average defaulted balance being 2.2%, an increase from 0.3%
2011. This represents 10 credits in the larger CLO universe portfolio. Average
OC cushions at the original 'BB' level have remained relatively constant over
the past year and OC cushions at the 'AAA' level have improved slightly, driven
by the rapid pay down of the senior most tranche in Melepard CDO I Limited.
Fitch has recently completed its review of its 28 rated CLOs, which resulted in
the affirmation of 164 tranches; upgrade of two tranches and the downgrade of 49
tranches. Of the downgraded tranches, 29 were by more than one notch and were
predominately tranches originally rated 'BBB' or lower. These tranches are
highly dependent on payments towards the end of the transaction and on the
diversion of excess spread in providing credit enhancement. As such, the driver
of these downgrades was the presence of long-dated buckets in a number of older
vintage transactions as well as certain transactions failing back loaded default
scenarios.
Long-dated assets present a key risk to older-vintage collateralised loan
obligation transactions since any assets remaining in the portfolio have to be
sold prior to the transaction's maturity, thus exposing the notes to market
value losses if the assets trade below par. If defaults occur on a back-loaded
basis, the transactions will not benefit from excess spread diversion as a form
of credit enhancement.
The Outlooks on the mezzanine and junior notes remain Negative, reflecting their
vulnerability to a clustering of defaults and negative rating migration in the
European leveraged loan market due to the approaching refinancing wall.
