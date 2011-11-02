(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02- Fitch Ratings' most recent EMEA Corporate forecasts underline the agency's caution about 2012 revenue and profitability as they show a slowdown in revenue growth in 2012 to 2.5% from 3.8% in 2011.

Despite mounting macroeconomic uncertainties, our most recent forecasts, updated at Q3 2011, show little change. There is no change for our 2011 revenue expectations and a downward revision for 2012 of only 0.8%.

Companies remain guarded about 2012 - but few have dramatically revised down full-year 2011 expectations when announcing their third-quarter earnings. This, combined with the conservative nature of our forecasting, means that the rating outlook for the EMEA corporate sector remains Stable at current rating levels.

Some of the strongest growth this year has been in the most cyclical sectors, reflecting continued recovery from the economic downturn. Gains early in the year should be strong enough to see companies through any fourth-quarter weakness. Forecasts show double-digit growth in 2011 for autos, chemicals and metals and mining, rebounding from a very weak 2009 and 2010. Growth is expected to taper off to around 5% in 2012 for the autos and chemical sectors, with metals and mining flat, even after taking into account operations in emerging markets.

The numbers exclude the oil and gas sector, which is highly dependent on Fitch's mid-cycle oil and gas price-deck assumptions. This has recently been revised upwards to USD102.5/barrel in 2011 and falls to a long-term average of USD 70/bbl after 2013.

Uncertainties over global growth in 2012 - revised downwards in our latest Global Economic Outlook to 2.7% from 3.4% (with eurozone GDP slowing to 0.8% from 1.8%) - mean the degree of potential inaccuracy around that year's outcome is higher than usual.

However, corporates are far better placed to deal with any downside risks than they were going into the financial crisis. Compared to early 2008, they are typically more conservatively leveraged, have better liquidity, and are able to enact (in some cases re-enact) well-rehearsed plans to cope with any demand shortfalls.