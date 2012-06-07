(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 07 -
Summary analysis -- Kerry Properties Ltd. ------------------------- 07-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Subdividers and
developers, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 492469
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Nov-1998 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
31-Oct-1997 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The rating on Kerry Properties Ltd. reflects the Hong Kong-based diversified property
company's satisfactory recurring income, established brand name in China and Hong Kong through
key investment property assets, and good funding flexibility. Rating weaknesses include Kerry's:
(1) weaker profit margin, partially due to the increased contribution from the logistics
business; (2) capital-intensive business model that gradually generates cash flow but requires
large upfront capital outlay; and (3) growing exposure to the volatile Chinese real estate
market. The property development market is cyclical. The outlook for both the Hong Kong and
China markets is uncertain due to weak global economic conditions and the governments' austerity
measures. Kerry's limited number of project launches adds to the volatility in its property
sales business.
We assess Kerry's business risk profile to be "satisfactory". The company has more
diversified businesses than its rated Chinese property development peers'. It generates
recurring income from its rental properties in China and Hong Kong, and from its warehouse
operations. These businesses support a fair level of cash flow and operating performance
stability, offsetting the volatility in property sales cycles. We expect Kerry's rental income
to grow over the next two years as the company opens new large-scale properties in Shanghai and
other cities. The company's leading market position in warehouse rentals in Hong Kong should
also continue to contribute recurring income.
In our view, the execution risk is higher for Kerry when it expands in second-to third-tier
cities in China because the company adopts a high-end strategy in these markets. The
affordability and commercial demand is lower in these cities than in tier-one cities.