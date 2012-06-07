(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 -

Overview

-- Following the previous inconclusive parliamentary election, we now believe there is at least a one-in-three chance that Greece will exit the eurozone.

-- Country risks in Greece are generally rising, in our view.

-- We are lowering the long-term credit and issue ratings on OTE and its debt to 'B-' from 'B' and affirming the 'B' short-term rating.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a further downgrade over the next two quarters if our assessment of OTE's liquidity profile deteriorates, if risks of Greece exiting the eurozone increase further, or if our expectations of support to OTE from 40% owner Deutsche Telekom weaken.

Rating Action

On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Greek telecom operator Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) to 'B-' from 'B'. In addition, we affirmed the 'B' short-term corporate credit rating. The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we lowered the issue ratings on OTE's debt incurred by OTE financing vehicle OTE PLC to 'B-' from 'B'.

Rationale

The rating action primarily reflects our view of the continued deterioration of macroeconomic conditions in OTE's domestic market, including another potential sovereign default or Greece's exit from the eurozone following the inconclusive parliamentary election in May 2012. It also reflects our view of the continued recessionary environment in Greece (Hellenic Republic) (CCC/Stable/C), with increasing unemployment rates, weaker consumer spending, and a potential weakening in the payment culture among business and residential customers. Furthermore, in our opinion, the high country risk and challenged banking sector could continue to impair OTE's ability to refinance or repay with cash its large upcoming debt maturity of EUR1.2 billion in August 2013.