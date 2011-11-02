(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Kommunalkredit Austria AG's (KA) Viability
Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed KA's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and Short-term IDR at 'A' and 'F1' respectively. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The downgrade of KA's Viability Rating largely reflects its sizeable exposure to
Greek sovereign bonds, which accounted for around half of Tier 1 capital at
end-H111. While a write-down of this exposure will not, in Fitch's view, lead to
a breach of regulatory capital ratios, it limits KA's financial flexibility and
represents a setback in its attempt to improve internal capital generation.
The affirmation of the IDRs is based on Fitch's view that the Republic of
Austria ('AAA'/Stable) would support KA if required, given its 99.78% ownership.
KA's ratings are further supported by its domestic importance as a provider of
public-sector services in Austria, and the close affiliation with the state on
the back of the bank's business relationships with over two-thirds of Austria's
municipalities and its role as a trustee for government development funds.
KA's restructuring plan foresees a privatisation of the bank in the medium term.
Fitch does not expect the privatisation of KA before 2013 and expects the
Republic of Austria to provide the bank with the necessary financial resources
until its privatisation. The European Commission approved the state aid
procedure, together with the restructuring plan, on 31 March 2011.
Fitch acknowledges that KA has made progress in focussing on higher-margin and
fee-generating businesses, diversifying its funding base and controlling costs.
However, the agency believes that the increasingly challenging conditions on
wholesale funding markets will make successfully implementing KA's revised
business model more difficult. Moreover, while KA's longer-dated and low-margin
credit exposure is gradually reducing through annual run-offs, an accelerated
reduction through opportunistic sales may, in Fitch's opinion, become
increasingly difficult given the funding constraints of potential buyers.
KA's earnings base continues to be relatively concentrated and its underlying
operating profitability remains vulnerable to single credit events despite the
absence of credit losses in the past three years. Further, the tightening of
public budgets in Europe may translate into spending cuts by municipalities, and
hence lower demand for KA's services. In Fitch's view, higher net fee income and
increasing revenue from infrastructure financing and corresponding advisory
services may only partially mitigate this adverse trend.
KA is the result of a demerger of KA Old in November 2009. KA Old, a
wholesale-funded public sector lender, was acquired by the Republic of Austria
in November 2008 following severe funding and liquidity difficulties. KA holds
KA Old's core operating assets, and focuses on advisory-intensive and
fee-generating municipal and infrastructure financing.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kommunalkredit Austria AG (KA)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-'
Individual Rating: affirmed at 'D'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Long-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Government guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'AAA'