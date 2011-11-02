(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Jupiter Insurance Ltd. qualifies as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's captive methodology and as such is rated at a level commensurate with its parent.

-- We are therefore affirming our long-term rating on Jupiter at 'A'.

-- The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'A' counterparty credit and financial strength rating on Jupiter Insurance Ltd. The outlook is stable.

The ratings on Guernsey-based Jupiter Insurance Ltd. (Jupiter) are based on its status as the wholly owned captive insurer of U.K.-based oil major BP PLC (BP; A/Stable/A-1). Jupiter qualifies as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's captive methodology and as such is rated at a level commensurate with its parent.

Jupiter forms an integral part of BP's risk management strategy. Jupiter insures only BP risks, or a share up to a maximum of BP's equity share for joint ventures. Although managed by an external party, BP maintains appropriate representation within Jupiter, with BP's insurance management represented on the underwriting, audit, and finance committees. Jupiter relies completely on BP for the preservation of its competitive position and financial flexibility.

The stable outlook on Jupiter reflects the stable outlook on BP. The ratings and outlook on Jupiter will be determined by those of the parent for as long as Jupiter continues to qualify as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's rating criteria.

