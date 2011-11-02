(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02-
-- Jupiter Insurance Ltd. qualifies as a captive insurer
under Standard & Poor's captive methodology and as such is rated
at a level commensurate with its parent.
-- We are therefore affirming our long-term rating on
Jupiter at 'A'.
-- The outlook is stable.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
affirmed its 'A' counterparty credit and financial strength
rating on Jupiter Insurance Ltd. The outlook is stable.
The ratings on Guernsey-based Jupiter Insurance Ltd.
(Jupiter) are based on its status as the wholly owned captive
insurer of U.K.-based oil major BP PLC (BP;
A/Stable/A-1). Jupiter qualifies as a captive insurer under
Standard & Poor's captive methodology and as such is rated at a
level commensurate with its parent.
Jupiter forms an integral part of BP's risk management
strategy. Jupiter insures only BP risks, or a share up to a
maximum of BP's equity share for joint ventures. Although
managed by an external party, BP maintains appropriate
representation within Jupiter, with BP's insurance management
represented on the underwriting, audit, and finance committees.
Jupiter relies completely on BP for the preservation of its
competitive position and financial flexibility.
The stable outlook on Jupiter reflects the stable outlook on
BP. The ratings and outlook on Jupiter will be determined by
those of the parent for as long as Jupiter continues to qualify
as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's rating criteria.
