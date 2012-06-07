(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) proposed USD-denominated 5.5-year senior notes an expected rating of 'A-(exp)'. The notes will be issued under MEXIM's USD1.5bn multi-currency medium-term note (MTN) programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The notes are rated at the same level as MEXIM's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes will constitute the bank's direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations, and hence will rank equally with its unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

MEXIM was established in 1995 and is 99.9%-owned by the Minister of Finance (Incorporated). The Federal Lands Commissioner (Incorporated) holds one ordinary share.

MEXIM's ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'

For more details on MEXIM's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms MEXIM at 'A-'; Outlook Stable", dated 3 October 2011, and MEXIM's rating report, dated 14 December 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.