-- China-based Winsway announced that it will form a joint venture with Marubeni Corp. to acquire the entire issued shares of Grande Cache Coal Corp.

-- The acquisition is bigger than we anticipated and the company is likely to increase its investments in upstream coal mines materially more than we expect.

-- We are placing our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Winsway and the 'BB-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We are also placing our 'cnBB+' Greater China credit scale ratings on the company and its notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had placed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd. and the 'BB-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we also placed our 'cnBB+' Greater China scale credit ratings on the company and its notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"We placed the ratings on CreditWatch because we believe Winsway's indirect acquisition of 60% of the issued shares of Grande Cache Coal Corp., a Canada-based coal mining company, is larger than we expected," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jerry Fang. "The company's liquidity position could be significantly affected due to the deal and tightened liquidity in China."

Winsway's likely significant upstream investment in coal mines will increase its exposure to mine operating and coal price risks. Such a strategy could dilute the company's business model, which emphasizes asset-light trading operations with limited inventory and manageable exposure to coal price volatility.

We acknowledge that some of the proceeds of Winsway's IPO last year and the company's U.S. dollar bond issuance in April 2011 are meant to finance such acquisitions.

Winsway will form a joint venture with Marubeni Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) to acquire all the issued shares of Grande Cache for Hong Kong dollar 7.7 billion. Winsway will hold 60% shares of the joint venture upon completion of the acquisition.

"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months when more information is available on Winsway's capital expenditure plan for the next two years or so and its future business strategy," said Mr. Fang. "We will also assess the company's liquidity position and credit protection measures for 12 months or so, assuming the acquisition is complete."

We could lower the rating by one notch upon the completion of the acquisition if: (1) we believe the company's business risk profile is likely to significantly weaken due to heightened mine operating and coal price risks; or (2) we project that Winsway's adjusted ratio of funds from operations to total debt will stay less than 20% or the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA will be more than 4x.

We may affirm the rating if: (1) we expect that the likely heightened business risk is manageable; and (2) we project that, following the completion of the acquisition, Winsway's adjusted ratio of funds from operations to total debt will stay higher than 20% and the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA will not be more than 4x.

