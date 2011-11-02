(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Italfondiario S.p.A's. (Italfondiario) Italian Residential and Commercial Mortgage Primary Servicer Ratings to 'RPS2' and 'CPS2-' from 'RPS2-' and 'CPS3+', respectively. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Italfondiario's Italian Residential and Commercial Special Servicer Ratings at 'RSS1-' and 'CSS1-', respectively.

The upgrades reflect the increase in assets under management following the signing of primary servicing contracts for EUR3.4bn and over 18,000 loans. The primary ratings are further supported by Italfondiario's extensive experience in managing residential and commercial NPLs as well as its role in administering performing loans. Furthermore, Italfondiario's relationship with its minority shareholder, Intesa Sanpaolo , provides strong growth prospects from the exclusive contract for servicing NPLs as well as the demonstrated capability to attract third party banking clients. In addition, Fitch understands that a further primary servicing contract is close to being signed and will be boarded within the next six months. Furthermore a back-up servicing arrangement for a portfolio of EUR1bn has been signed. Italfondiario has successfully demonstrated its recruitment strategy to support the portfolio growth together with succession planning for the senior management team.

The affirmations reflect Italfondiario's continued ability to maintain high performance standards and good recovery rates on both residential and commercial non-performing loans (NPLs). Italfondiario also benefits from a centralised asset management and loan administration function and effective monitoring and management of external resources that are used for local market knowledge. The agency believes that the senior management team, with its mixture of strong on-the-field experience and above-average management skills, is a valuable asset for the organisation.

Additional strengths are the improved internal control environment and the ongoing training schemes provided by a well-known Italian business school. Moreover, the training programme in place for existing staff demonstrates above average training hours compared to peers.

As of 31 March 2011, Italfondiario's special servicing portfolio included approximately 291,000 loans totalling EUR29.8bn (295,000 loans totalling EUR29.9bn as of 30 June 2011). The split between secured and unsecured portfolios remains stable at approximately 40% and 60%, respectively. The latter continues to represent a smaller portion of the total portfolio, compared with many rated Italian NPL servicers. The primary servicing portfolio includes approximately 18,400 loans, with an outstanding balance of EUR3.4bn, with a back-up servicing portfolio of EUR1bn.

Fitch employed its global and Italian servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former including a comparison against similar Italian servicers as part of the review process.