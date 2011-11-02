(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Italfondiario S.p.A's.
(Italfondiario) Italian Residential and Commercial
Mortgage Primary Servicer Ratings to 'RPS2' and 'CPS2-' from
'RPS2-' and 'CPS3+', respectively. At the same time, the agency
has affirmed Italfondiario's Italian Residential and Commercial
Special Servicer Ratings at 'RSS1-' and 'CSS1-', respectively.
The upgrades reflect the increase in assets under management
following the signing of primary servicing contracts for
EUR3.4bn and over 18,000 loans. The primary ratings are further
supported by Italfondiario's extensive experience in managing
residential and commercial NPLs as well as its role in
administering performing loans. Furthermore, Italfondiario's
relationship with its minority shareholder, Intesa Sanpaolo
, provides strong growth prospects from the exclusive
contract for servicing NPLs as well as the demonstrated
capability to attract third party banking clients. In addition,
Fitch understands that a further primary servicing contract is
close to being signed and will be boarded within the next six
months. Furthermore a back-up servicing arrangement for a
portfolio of EUR1bn has been signed. Italfondiario has
successfully demonstrated its recruitment strategy to support
the portfolio growth together with succession planning for the
senior management team.
The affirmations reflect Italfondiario's continued ability
to maintain high performance standards and good recovery rates
on both residential and commercial non-performing loans (NPLs).
Italfondiario also benefits from a centralised asset management
and loan administration function and effective monitoring and
management of external resources that are used for local market
knowledge. The agency believes that the senior management team,
with its mixture of strong on-the-field experience and
above-average management skills, is a valuable asset for the
organisation.
Additional strengths are the improved internal control
environment and the ongoing training schemes provided by a
well-known Italian business school. Moreover, the training
programme in place for existing staff demonstrates above average
training hours compared to peers.
As of 31 March 2011, Italfondiario's special servicing
portfolio included approximately 291,000 loans totalling
EUR29.8bn (295,000 loans totalling EUR29.9bn as of 30 June
2011). The split between secured and unsecured portfolios
remains stable at approximately 40% and 60%, respectively. The
latter continues to represent a smaller portion of the total
portfolio, compared with many rated Italian NPL servicers. The
primary servicing portfolio includes approximately 18,400 loans,
with an outstanding balance of EUR3.4bn, with a back-up
servicing portfolio of EUR1bn.
Fitch employed its global and Italian servicer rating
criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial
condition, with the former including a comparison against
similar Italian servicers as part of the review process.