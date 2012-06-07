Azeri SOFAZ invests $100 mln into Asian logistics fund
BAKU, Feb 13 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ has committed $100 million into the Redwood Japan Logistics Fund II, SOFAZ said on Monday, as it further diversifies its assets.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 07 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Alfa Laval AB ------------------------------------------ 07-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/-- Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Industrial
machinery, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 015392
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Jun-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
23-Jan-2012 NR/-- NR/--
28-Apr-2008 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
BAKU, Feb 13 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ has committed $100 million into the Redwood Japan Logistics Fund II, SOFAZ said on Monday, as it further diversifies its assets.
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Greece will meet its primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product next year in line with its bailout commitments, the European Commission forecast on Monday.
VATICAN CITY, Feb 13 Senior Roman Catholic cardinals from the around the world defended Pope Francis on Monday against a spate of recent attacks from conservatives challenging his authority.