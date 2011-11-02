BRIEF-Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi 2016 net profit rises to 71.1 mln lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 71.1 million lira ($19.29 million) versus 62.7 million lira year ago
Nov 02 Bank Stroykredit
* Moody's downgrades Bank Stroykredit's to Caa1/E from B3/E+; stable outlook, (Russia)
* FY 2016 net profit of 71.1 million lira ($19.29 million) versus 62.7 million lira year ago
ANKARA, Feb 9 Turkey's central bank will stick to a tight policy stance until inflation eases, its governor said on Thursday, offering some clarity to investors about its commitment to new measures introduced last month to shore up the lira currency.
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.