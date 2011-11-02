(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden-based Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's (ERICb.ST) (Ericsson) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+.' The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation reflects Ericsson's strong position in mobile network infrastructure and its growing professional services business. The Stable Outlook is underpinned by the company's continued strong financial performance, as evidenced by the company's latest set of results for Q311 where revenues grew by 17% and EBITA grew by 12%. The rating is also supported by the company's strong net cash position and healthy cash flow generation.

The sale of Ericsson's share of the Sony-Ericsson JV to Sony is positive for the rating. The JV posted improved results in Q311, with cash flow from operations (CFO) returning to a positive EUR53m following four quarters of negative CFO. However, Sony-Ericsson is one of many Android phone makers in an increasingly crowded and competitive marketplace. The sale alleviates fears that Ericsson would have to contribute additional funds to support the JV.

Ericsson's other JV, ST-Ericsson, remains in difficulty, with the rapid slowdown at Nokia contributing significantly to ST-Ericsson's difficulties. This has forced it to draw on short-term credit facilities provided by its parents, with this liability increasing to USD614m in Q211 from USD150m at year-end 2010. Ericsson's share of this exposure is 50%. While this amount is easily manageable for Ericsson, Fitch remains concerned about the long-term viability of the JV and its ability to continue to drain cash from Ericsson.

Despite Ericsson posting three quarters of like-for-like revenue growth of over 20%, Fitch is cautious about the outlook for continued high revenue growth in Q411 and 2012. A period of high investment in North America will naturally be coming to an end. However, on top of this, the uncertainty over the AT&T\T-Mobile deal could also lead to a delay in investment decisions by all US carriers. The agency is also concerned that uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook in Europe could impact European carriers' capex plans. However, the agency notes that the industry is in a natural growth phase, and that any short-term slowdown should be rectified over the medium term.

Fitch believes that Ericsson sits comfortably at the 'BBB+' rating level. Furthermore, the agency welcomes the company's increased emphasis on Operations Support Systems and Business Support Systems (OSS\BSS), and the continued development of its professional services business. The agency views these forms of revenue streams as important as they offer Ericsson a form of revenue that is not as cyclical or as open to competition from Chinese vendors as Ericsson's traditional networks business. Evidence of development of a less cyclical operating profile is key to upward rating momentum.

A negative rating action would be considered if pre-dividend free cash flow to sales falls below 5% for a sustained period; or if there was a material change in the distribution policy of the company; or a material change in the company's net cash position.