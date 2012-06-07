(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Rayalaseema Expressway Private Limited's
(REPL) INR7,030m long-term senior project bank loan a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch
BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.
REPL is an SPV incorporated to implement a 188.75km lane expansion (two- to
four-laning) on the Kadapa-Mydukur-Kurnool section of National Highway 18 in
Andhra Pradesh, under a 30-year concession from National Highways Authority of
India (NHAI, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The project cost is estimated at
INR16,360m, proposed to be funded by a term loan of INR7,030m, sponsors' equity
of INR3,110m and an NHAI grant of INR6,220m. The shareholders of REPL include
KMC Infratech Ltd (KMCIL, 53.1%), SNC-Lavalin Mauritius Limited (36.9%) and
IVRCL Infrastructures & Projects Ltd (10%, 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable).
The rating reflects significant traffic risks. Traffic and revenue estimates are
based on an independent traffic study, which notes the presence of three
potential alternate routes. Two of the alternatives are either longer than the
project road or in a poor condition and thus unlikely to cause much leakage. The
third alternative bypasses the third toll plaza on the project road at Nandyal
and shares the same length (77 km) between CS Palem and Allagadda. Therefore,
the traffic study assumes that 8% of vehicles may be diverted from the project
road to the third alternative, and the same has been factored in Fitch's base
case projections. Should the diversion be more severe, REPL may struggle to
service debt from its own cash flows in the early years of operations.
Fitch also expects high cash flow volatility as commercial vehicles are likely
to constitute a majority of traffic on the project road. Price risk is only
partially mitigated as the concession permits a partial (40%) indexation of
annual rate increases to the wholesale price index.
The rating also factors in the residual completion risk. Construction is running
behind schedule; 43.57% cumulative physical progress was achieved at end-March
2012 (target: 66.48%). However, the risk is somewhat mitigated by the presence
of a fixed-price, date-certain EPC contract with KMC Constructions Limited (KMC,
the ultimate parent of KMCIL, the principal sponsor), which has over 40 years of
experience in building and operating highway concessions. KMC has a portfolio of
five operational build, operate and transfer (BOT) projects and six projects are
in various stages of completion. Also, 89% of the land required for the project
has already been made available to the company.
Although the fact that the entire planned equity has already been infused gives
some comfort, KMC's stretched liquidity position due to its various ongoing BOT
projects could limit its capacity to extend contractual (such as funding cost
overruns) and non-contractual support. The latter potentially comprises bridging
possible delays in the receipt of balance grants (INR4,225m) - a major component
of the project cost, funding shortfalls in cash flows caused by traffic
underperformance, increases in operating costs and spikes in interest costs,
these being common features in most Indian toll road projects.
If the 'change of scope' proposal, currently at a very preliminary stage, is
approved, it may warrant additional funding requirements, potentially
introducing additional risk to the financial structure. However, the timing,
scope of additional work and quantum of incremental outlay are all uncertain at
this juncture.
The project is exposed to a variable interest rate, fixed until the commercial
operations date (COD: May 2013) with a reset option every three years.
Notwithstanding the Reserve Bank of India's recent interest rate cuts, Fitch
notes that the project remains susceptible to adverse interest rate movements.
As financial margin and coverage ratios are thin, REPL's debt servicing ability
depends upon it achieving management's estimates of patronage and growth rates.
The project debt will amortise in 150 structured monthly instalments from July
2014 to December 2026, with an unusually long 14-year tail offering an economic
incentive to the sponsors to extend support, if required. Fitch notes that
creating a debt service reserve (equivalent to three months debt service
obligations) out of operational cash flows may pose a challenge if traffic
performance is weaker than expected.
A rating upgrade may result if the project achieves COD with no time or cost
overrun and experiences a positive traffic ramp-up. However, construction delays
or material traffic underperformance could result in negative rating action.