June 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Rayalaseema Expressway Private Limited's (REPL) INR7,030m long-term senior project bank loan a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

REPL is an SPV incorporated to implement a 188.75km lane expansion (two- to four-laning) on the Kadapa-Mydukur-Kurnool section of National Highway 18 in Andhra Pradesh, under a 30-year concession from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The project cost is estimated at INR16,360m, proposed to be funded by a term loan of INR7,030m, sponsors' equity of INR3,110m and an NHAI grant of INR6,220m. The shareholders of REPL include KMC Infratech Ltd (KMCIL, 53.1%), SNC-Lavalin Mauritius Limited (36.9%) and IVRCL Infrastructures & Projects Ltd (10%, 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable).

The rating reflects significant traffic risks. Traffic and revenue estimates are based on an independent traffic study, which notes the presence of three potential alternate routes. Two of the alternatives are either longer than the project road or in a poor condition and thus unlikely to cause much leakage. The third alternative bypasses the third toll plaza on the project road at Nandyal and shares the same length (77 km) between CS Palem and Allagadda. Therefore, the traffic study assumes that 8% of vehicles may be diverted from the project road to the third alternative, and the same has been factored in Fitch's base case projections. Should the diversion be more severe, REPL may struggle to service debt from its own cash flows in the early years of operations.

Fitch also expects high cash flow volatility as commercial vehicles are likely to constitute a majority of traffic on the project road. Price risk is only partially mitigated as the concession permits a partial (40%) indexation of annual rate increases to the wholesale price index.

The rating also factors in the residual completion risk. Construction is running behind schedule; 43.57% cumulative physical progress was achieved at end-March 2012 (target: 66.48%). However, the risk is somewhat mitigated by the presence of a fixed-price, date-certain EPC contract with KMC Constructions Limited (KMC, the ultimate parent of KMCIL, the principal sponsor), which has over 40 years of experience in building and operating highway concessions. KMC has a portfolio of five operational build, operate and transfer (BOT) projects and six projects are in various stages of completion. Also, 89% of the land required for the project has already been made available to the company.

Although the fact that the entire planned equity has already been infused gives some comfort, KMC's stretched liquidity position due to its various ongoing BOT projects could limit its capacity to extend contractual (such as funding cost overruns) and non-contractual support. The latter potentially comprises bridging possible delays in the receipt of balance grants (INR4,225m) - a major component of the project cost, funding shortfalls in cash flows caused by traffic underperformance, increases in operating costs and spikes in interest costs, these being common features in most Indian toll road projects.

If the 'change of scope' proposal, currently at a very preliminary stage, is approved, it may warrant additional funding requirements, potentially introducing additional risk to the financial structure. However, the timing, scope of additional work and quantum of incremental outlay are all uncertain at this juncture.

The project is exposed to a variable interest rate, fixed until the commercial operations date (COD: May 2013) with a reset option every three years. Notwithstanding the Reserve Bank of India's recent interest rate cuts, Fitch notes that the project remains susceptible to adverse interest rate movements. As financial margin and coverage ratios are thin, REPL's debt servicing ability depends upon it achieving management's estimates of patronage and growth rates.

The project debt will amortise in 150 structured monthly instalments from July 2014 to December 2026, with an unusually long 14-year tail offering an economic incentive to the sponsors to extend support, if required. Fitch notes that creating a debt service reserve (equivalent to three months debt service obligations) out of operational cash flows may pose a challenge if traffic performance is weaker than expected.

A rating upgrade may result if the project achieves COD with no time or cost overrun and experiences a positive traffic ramp-up. However, construction delays or material traffic underperformance could result in negative rating action.