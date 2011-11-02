(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02- Fitch Ratings has assigned Cooperative Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank's (Rabobank Nederland) new Perpetual Non-Cumulative Capital Securities an expected rating of 'A-(exp)' and placed them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Rabobank Nederland is the central organisation of Rabobank Group (Rabobank). The expected rating has been assigned based on Fitch's criteria and is consistent with the proposals and implementation approach outlined in Fitch's Exposure Draft "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital Securities" published on 28 July 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.

The expected rating is five notches below Rabobank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'aa+'/RWN. Two of the notches represent the potentially high loss severity associated with the deeply subordinated securities. The other three notches represent Fitch's assessment of the incremental non-performance risk of the securities relative to the point of non-viability measured by Rabobank's VR. In Fitch's opinion, coupon cancellation is likely to be the most easily activated potential non-performance event from a ratings perspective.

The RWN mirrors the rating action taken on Rabobank's VR and Issuer Default Rating on 13 October 2011, as outlined in more detail in the comment entitled 'Fitch Places Rabobank's IDR and VR on Rating Watch Negative' at www.fitchratings.com.