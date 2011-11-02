(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02- Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Grid plc's (NG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and its subsidiaries, National Grid Electricity Transmission plc (NGET), National Grid Gas plc (NGG), and National Grid Gas Holdings plc (NGGH), NGG's parent, at 'A-'. The Outlooks remain Stable.

Fitch's decision to affirm NG's Long-term IDR is driven by its investment in low-risk regulated businesses in the UK and the US, a supportive regulatory environment in the service territories of its UK regulated subsidiaries (NGET and NGG), and a moderate capital structure that supports a stable credit profile. Fitch's primary concerns for NG's debt holders include the subordination of parent level debt to the regulated businesses' debt. Uncertainty around the impact of a new regulatory structure in the UK and the consolidated capital structure once the current price control period in the UK ends in FY13 also weigh on the affirmation.

NG's consolidated financial metrics for FY11 were stronger than the Fitch guidelines for the current rating. For example, funds from operations (FFO) based net leverage and interest coverage ratio for FY11 were 4.4x and 4.5x. However, expected additional debt funding to support the operating companies' large capital spending program of GBP16.6bn over the next four years is likely to bring future credit metrics in line with the current rating and is reflected in the affirmation.

Fitch expects the consolidated FFO based interest coverage to remain above 4x and the FFO adjusted net leverage to be up to 5.5x through the rating horizon. However, Fitch realises that the magnitude of cash flow from the UK regulated businesses under the new price control period starting in April 2013 and clarity on how the regulated business in the UK will receive the cash currently held at NG will determine the capital structure. Therefore, Fitch assumes that any cash flow shortfall would be debt financed. For the US based businesses, the agency assumed a stable financial performance, limited funding needs, and adequate liquidity.

Fitch views NG's rating upside potential as limited, given the large size of planned capex (especially in the UK), the UK's evolving utility regulations and resulting lack of clarity on the company's funding plans beyond FY13. Fitch would consider a negative rating action if the expected consolidated FFO based leverage exceeds 5.5x and consolidated FFO based interest coverage falls below 4x.

The affirmation of NGET's ratings reflects its monopolistic and low-risk electricity transmission business, as well as its average regulatory performance. The transparent regulatory regime, relative stability and predictability of regulated cash flow, and the current capital structure also support the ratings.

Fitch considers the post maintenance interest coverage ratio (PMICR) and adjusted net debt/regulated asset value (RAV) as focal credit metrics for the UK regulated utility companies. For NGET, these ratios are expected to remain within the range commensurate with its current Long-term IDR, at least through FY15. Specifically, the agency anticipates NGET's average PMICR to remain above 1.8x, and the pension adjusted net debt/RAV to rise to between 60%-65% (assuming its negative free cash flow is debt funded).

An increase in operating costs over Fitch's rating case assumptions or an increase in leverage above the leverage assumption would increase pressure on the current rating. The efficiency of delivery on the regulatory challenges and increased capex may also affect NGET's credit profile.

NGG's key rating drivers are a monopolistic and low-risk utility business, transparent and supportive regulatory regime, stability and predictability of regulated cash flow. Fitch expects that the average PMICR through FY15 to be above 2.0x and RAV based leverage to range between 55%-60% which are levels commensurate with its current Long-term IDR. The guidelines for NGG are somewhat tighter compared NGET due to inclusion of gas distribution assets and Fitch's view that gas as part of the energy-mix could reduce in relative importance over time. Fitch's assumptions include debt funding of the annual cash shortfall (after dividends to NG), low regulatory performance of gas distribution networks, and lower non-transmission related business margins.

The liquidity at NG and its subsidiaries, NGET and NGG, is sufficient for its immediate operating needs. As of 31 March 2011, the company had consolidated cash balance of GBP3.2bn, USD850m in committed bank facilities expiring in November 2015, along with GBP725m facility maturing by August 2012 and USD280m in February 2013. Additionally, NGET has a bilateral bank credit facility of GBP715m expiring in April 2014 and NGG has a four-year bilateral revolving credit facility of GBP425m expiring in April 2014.

NGGH, NGG's parent company, does not hold any debt. However, the issuance of any material level of debt by the entity would have a negative impact on its rating since the debt would be structurally subordinated to NGG.