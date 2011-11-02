(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected the outlook to negative from stable on its 'AA' ratings on the following issues:

-- SSMC III Limited Partnership, Md.'s notes series 1 and 2

-- SSMC IV Limited Partnership, Md.'s notes series 3

-- T.B. J/V Inc., Alaska's first-lien lease revenue taxable bonds (U.S. General Services Administration) series 1994

-- BFC Finance Corp., Del.'s REMIC lease-backed bonds (U.S. Government General Services Administration) class A series 1996

-- Millennium Federal Lease Finance Trust-I, D.C.'s class A pass-through certificates

-- Chalet Navy Properties L.P., N.Y.'s senior secured revenue bonds series A, B and C

-- Maryland Economic Development Corp.'s taxable lease revenue bonds (U.S. Department of Defense Lab for Telecom Science Facility) series 2003

-- Illinois Finance Authority's taxable revenue bonds (VA Enhanced-Use Energy Project North Chicago) series 2003

-- JBG/Rockville NCI Campus LLC, Md.'s taxable lease revenue bonds (National Cancer Institute) series 2010A

On Aug. 5, 2011, Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term rating on the United of America to 'AA+/Negative' (see the report "United States of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden", on Ratings Direct on the Global Credit Portal). According to our appropriation bond criteria, the ratings assigned to the bonds, which are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S., must be at least one notch below the U.S. sovereign rating. Due to an error, we did not change the ratings on the bonds contemporaneously with our lowering of the U.S. rating. In the event that the U.S. rating is lowered to 'AA', the ratings on these bonds will be lowered to 'AA-'.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- USPF Criteria: Federal Leases, June 18, 2007

-- USPF Criteria: Appropriation-Backed Obligations, June 13, 2007