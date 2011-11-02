(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its monthly Global SROC Report.

Since the August report, there have been 90 rating actions in that time. A breakdown of the 90 rating actions is given in the opening table of the report.

The report provides SROC (synthetic rated overcollateralization) and other performance metrics on 1,198 individual CDO tranches. This represents publicly rated transactions in Europe, U.S., Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australasia, for which currently outstanding ratings were assigned on or before Aug. 31, 2011. We base our analysis on portfolio compositions as reported to us up to the end of September 2011. Class rating information is also correct to that date.

For the transactions affected by our updated criteria, our analysis has been run on Evaluator version 5.1. For transactions run on version 5.1, the analysis now includes the top obligor and industry test SROCs at the current rating level. The "largest obligor default test" assesses whether a CDO tranche has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand specified combinations of underlying asset defaults based on the ratings on the assets, with a flat recovery of 5%. The "largest industry default test" assesses whether the CDO tranche rated 'AAA' to 'AA-' has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand the default of all obligors in the transaction's largest industry, with a flat recovery of 17%.

