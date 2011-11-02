(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published
its monthly Global SROC Report.
Since the August report, there have been 90 rating actions
in that time. A breakdown of the 90 rating actions is given in
the opening table of the report.
The report provides SROC (synthetic rated
overcollateralization) and other performance metrics on 1,198
individual CDO tranches. This represents publicly rated
transactions in Europe, U.S., Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and
Australasia, for which currently outstanding ratings were
assigned on or before Aug. 31, 2011. We base our analysis on
portfolio compositions as reported to us up to the end of
September 2011. Class rating information is also correct to that
date.
For the transactions affected by our updated criteria, our
analysis has been run on Evaluator version 5.1. For transactions
run on version 5.1, the analysis now includes the top obligor
and industry test SROCs at the current rating level. The
"largest obligor default test" assesses whether a CDO tranche
has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand specified
combinations of underlying asset defaults based on the ratings
on the assets, with a flat recovery of 5%. The "largest industry
default test" assesses whether the CDO tranche rated 'AAA' to
'AA-' has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand the default
of all obligors in the transaction's largest industry, with a
flat recovery of 17%.
