June 07

OVERVIEW

-- Based on Driver Seven's portfolio performance data, and on stabilization of the German economy, we have lowered our net loss expectations in the transaction.

-- We have raised our rating on the class B notes, and affirmed our rating on the class A notes.

-- Driver Seven is an auto ABS transaction originated by Volkswagen Bank.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit rating on German auto loan asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction Driver Seven GmbH's class B notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on the class A notes (see list below).

Driver Seven closed in April 2010, securitizing auto loan receivables originated by Volkswagen Bank GmbH (VW Bank) in Germany.

Today's rating actions reflect improving portfolio performance data in light of the stabilizing German economy, resulting in increased levels of credit enhancement in the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sector Outlook

We expect that the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) will gradually climb out of its mild recession in the second half of 2012 and into 2013. While we still see a 40% probability of a renewed recession in Western Europe, our baseline scenario forecasts modest increases in GDP growth, and at least stable unemployment levels for Germany in 2012 and 2013 (see "No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession," published on April 4, 2012). In our view, unemployment is one of the key drivers of demand in auto markets and, hence, in the economic health of auto dealers. We have set our credit assumptions to reflect this outlook.