(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 -

Summary analysis -- Guernsey (States of) -------------------------- 07-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Stable/A-1+ Country: Guernsey

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Nov-2011 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

10-Feb-2009 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Guernsey reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the government's robust financial position, prudent fiscal policy as demonstrated in the absence of central government debt, and high level public assets (about 100% of GDP). Guernsey's per capita income is high, estimated at $49,722 in 20112.

Fiscal flexibility is a critical factor underpinning our opinion of Guernsey's creditworthiness. Government revenues are estimated at 29% of GDP in 2012, and, under adverse financial circumstances, we consider there would be room to increases tax income. However, to avoid jeopardizing Guernsey's competitive advantage, any increases are constrained by the tax rates at the off-shore financial centers with which Guernsey competes.

The country's record of prudent fiscal policy is demonstrated by its accumulation of financial assets, which we estimate just over 100% of GDP in 2012. The bulk of these assets comprise defined-benefit, publicly mandated pension funds. We understand that the corporate tax regime is under review. An increase in the current 0-10% corporate tax rate in the future might have a positive--albeit likely limited--bearing on government finances; however, such a development could put Guernsey at a disadvantage relative to the competitor jurisdictions, mainly Jersey and Isle of Man. The government has demonstrated fiscal flexibility by extending spending on capital projects over longer periods.

We estimate contingent liabilities to be limited, despite the size of the financial sector, whose assets are about 180 times of Guernsey's GDP. The government allowed online savings bank Icesave (the Guernsey branch of failed Icelandic bank Landsbanki ) to collapse in 2008; thus, we believe that it does not intend to provide any meaningful support to its banks. The maximum liabilities relating to the banking sector are those relating to the deposit guarantee, which is capped at GBP100 million, or 5% of GDP. The bulk of Guernsey's financial sector comprises collective investment schemes. We consider that there are few government-owned or government-related entities that could pose additional potential contingent liabilities.

Guernsey uses British pound sterling as its legal tender. However, the treasury also issues notes and coins at par with sterling. Guernsey coins and notes are accepted at banks in the U.K. but are not recognized internationally. The long-standing and stable currency peg insulates Guernsey's economy from currency risks and strengthens its economic links with the mainland. In particular, it supports Guernsey's role as an offshore center. However, this arrangement leaves Guernsey with virtually no monetary policy flexibility.

Guernsey's advantageous tax and regulatory arrangements, skilled workforce, and good infrastructure have supported a moderate pace of economic expansion over the past two decades. However, the economy can be volatile due to its high exposure to the financial sector. We estimate that GDP per capita has grown by just 0.4% in 2011 and forecast 0.2% growth in 2012; it contracted in 2009 and stagnated in 2010. The financial sector dominates the economy, directly accounting for 40% of GDP. Services related to the sector make up another large share. Given these structural factors, we consider that that Guernsey requires a stronger fiscal buffer to manage potential shocks than larger and more diversified sovereigns with flexible monetary and exchange rate regimes. The lack of balance-of-payment and international investment position statistics adds to information risks.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of the balance of risks between Guernsey's fiscal flexibility and its external vulnerabilities and the negative effect that the potential problems of offshore parents or changes in EU regulations or taxes might have on the domestic economy.

The outlook also reflects our view that the offshore financial sector will remain the main engine of growth in Guernsey, supported by a stable macroeconomic policy mix (use of British pound sterling and fiscal surpluses), as well as by tax and regulatory regimes conducive to attracting and retaining global financial institutions.

The ratings could come under pressure should the offshore financial sector lose business to competitors, without offsetting economic and fiscal adjustments. An upward revision of the rating is constrained by the island's small and relatively undiversified economy, leaving it more vulnerable to external shocks than more highly rated sovereigns. However, we could consider an upgrade if data were to become available that clearly reflected a strong external liquidity and asset position, along with evidence of the economy's ability to significantly diversify further away from financial-sector-related activities.

