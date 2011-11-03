(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 03- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Minda SAI Limited (MSAI) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this rating commentary.

Fitch has equated MSAI's ratings to its parent company's Minda Corporation Limited (Minda Corp, 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable), based on the strong strategic and legal linkages between the two entities, under the "top-down approach" described in the agency's Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria.

MSAI has shown consistent operating profitability and moderate working capital requirements, leading to comfortable financial leverage at less than 2x over FY10-FY11. Fitch notes that the company has modest capex plans to be largely funded through its internal accruals, which would likely keep its leverage at moderate levels. Also, MSAI intends to undertake future capacity building though an outsourcing model, which would make its operations flexible while protecting margins.

MSAI caters to the requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the two /three wheeler, commercial vehicle (CV), utility vehicle (UV) and tractor segments of the domestic automotive industry. Fitch notes that two/three-wheeler and CV segments accounted for about 70% of total revenues over FY10-FY11, though the revenue contribution of CVs increased in FY11 to 35% (FY10: 27%). As a result, the rising contribution from the four wheelers segment, including CVs, led to an improvement in operating profitability margins over the same period. Operating EBIDTAR margins improved to 12% in FY11 (FY10:10.5% and FY09: 6.4%) from the passing through of raw material costs to OEMs, along with cost rationalisation measures.

MSAI has significant customer concentration as its top five customers accounted for 70%-75% of total revenues over FY09-FY11. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) continues to be its largest customer with a total contribution of 22% to revenues in FY11 (FY09 and FY10: 18%). Fitch notes that the company is adding new customers to reduce customer concentration.

The company registered a significant growth in revenues in FY10 and FY11- net sales more than doubled to INR2,582m in FY11 (FY09: INR1,183m). This growth is primarily driven by a rise in domestic automotive sales following a slowdown in FY09. Fitch notes that the current slowdown in automotive sales volumes, which is more pronounced in passenger vehicles segment, is not likely to have a material impact on MSAI's revenues and profitability owing to its limited presence in this segment.

MSAI's operating profits were sufficient to fund its working capital and capex requirement (on INR1,124m incurred in FY11), leading to a positive free cash flow in FY11. The company's net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) fell to 1.9x in FY10 and FY11 from a peak of 4.5x in FY09. The company has been able to shorten its working capital cycle to 40 days by FY11, from 60-65 days in FY08 and FY09 from the shortening of its receivables collection period.

Any upgrade or downgrade of Minda Corp's rating will lead to a similar rating action for MSAI. A weakening of linkages with Minda Corp would warrant a review of MSAI's ratings.

MSAI, part of Ashok Minda Group (AMG), was born out of the 2005 merger between Minda Wirelinks Limited and Sylea Automotive India Limited. Its product portfolio currently comprises wiring harnesses and battery cables for commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, two /three wheeler, tractors, off-road vehicles, and wire sets for all modules of automobile application. It has production facilities in Greater Noida, Pithampur, Murbad, Pune and Kakkalur. MSAI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Minda Corp, AMG's flagship company.

The following facilities of MSAI have been rated:

- INR43.3m term loans: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR250m fund-based working capital limits; 'Fitch BBB /(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'

- INR40m non-fund based working capital: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'