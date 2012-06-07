(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Berg Water Project's (BWP), Vaal River Eastern Sub-System Augmentation Project's (VRESAP), Mooi-Mgeni Transfer Scheme phase 2 (MMTS-2), Komati Water Scheme Augmentation Project (KWSAP) and Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation Project (MCWAP) National Long-term ratings at 'AA+(zaf)' with Stable Outlooks and Short-term ratings at 'F1+(zaf)'.

The ratings apply to the projects' debt instruments (bank facilities and commercial paper programmes). The five projects have been implemented and funded by Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), as directed by the South African government through the Minister of Water and Environmental Affairs.

The affirmation reflects that the five projects are progressing in line with Fitch's expectations. BWP and VRESAP are operational and no longer carry construction risk. Developments in the construction of the other three projects are as expected.

The ratings primarily reflect the role of the flexible tariff. TCTA projects achieve high ratings (on the national rating scale) notably because the major risks (construction cost overrun, delay, volume and supply, financial) are covered by the flexible tariff mechanism, which is designed to pass through these risks to the end-users through the Department of Water Affairs (DWA). This means the rating is close to that of the sovereign, as it helps mitigate most of the risks in the project.

There is effectively a high level of government involvement and commitment through the inclusion of DWA in the tariff payment and debt service arrangement:

--Revenue risks (demand, supply) are fully mitigated through the tariff adjustments.

--Operation & maintenance (O&M) risks are passed through to DWA, which provides better protection than an unlimited pass-through.

--Financial risks (inflation and interest risk) are covered by the tariff adjustment mechanism, which stipulates that the tariff will be set so that debt is repaid on a timely basis.

--Conservative debt structure: Amortising financing (maturity is 20 years after project completion) will be fully in place with at least a 70% fixed rate after a ramp-up period following construction.

There is a one-notch difference from the sovereign's rating. This reflects the lack of an explicit guarantee, some execution risk (a failure in the planning/anticipation of financial mismatches) and political hazard (the tariff can be adjusted, provided the board/government makes or ratifies the decision).

Theoretically, all residual risk is captured directly by the government (O&M) or by the tariff agreement flexibility, which acts as a permanent "re-opener". In practice, this efficacy is a function of the ability of the tariff to be amended timely. To mitigate this residual risk, two instruments are in place:

--Planning (semi-annual, annual, three-year cycles) of demand and relevant forward tariff settlements are covering the risk of progressive, ie mid-term discrepancy between actual development and initial business plan.

--Liquidity (short-term debt and committed revolving credit facility covering 10% to 15% of the outstanding debt) mitigates any brutal, ie short-term discrepancy, which would affect one debt instalment, before coming back to longer-term planning and relevant mechanisms.