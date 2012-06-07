(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have performed a credit and cash flow analysis of Residential Mortgage Securities 25, applying our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- We have taken various rating actions in the transaction.

-- Residential Mortgage Securities 25 is a 2010-vintage U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Residential Mortgage Securities 25 PLC's class M2-Dfrd, B2-Dfrd, and B3-Dfrd notes. At the same time, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A1, A2, M1-Dfrd, and B1-Dfrd notes (see list below).

On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all of the outstanding notes in this transaction, following the publication of our U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria.

Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch negative placements. They follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (dated February 2012), applying our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.