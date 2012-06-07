(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Balaji Amines Limited's (BAL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects BAL's stable credit profile in the financial year ended March 2012 (FY12), with adjusted debt/EBITDA at levels similar to FY11 (2.6x). This is despite BAL's higher debt levels (FY12: INR2.2bn, FY11: INR1.6bn) on account of negative free cash flows due to INR600m of capex incurred and a stretched inventory holding period (FY12: 112 days, FY11: 95 days). The stable credit profile is a result of BAL's improved earnings performance in FY12, with revenue growing over 30% yoy to INR4.5bn and EBITDA margin improving marginally to 18.3% (FY11: 17.9%), on the back of improved realisations and better capacity utilisation.

The ratings also reflect BAL's strong market position in the aliphatic amines segment, diversified customer profile, and multiple end-user industries for its product portfolio.

Fitch notes that benefits of BAL's timely completion of one of its capex (a 30,000MTPA methylamine plant) during 4Q12 are likely to accrue only from FY13 onwards and improve capacity utilisation for other value-added products like N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone. This is likely to offset any negative impact on BAL's leverage metrics from its existing capex plans on a hotel project and further expansion of its manufacturing facility, which could entail additional investments of INR450m-INR500m during FY13.

The ratings are, however, constrained by raw material price volatility, exposure to forex fluctuations due to BAL's status as a net importer, and execution risks from its capex programme. While Fitch is concerned about the company's capital investment into non-core hotel business, some comfort is drawn from an arrangement with Sarovar Group (one of India's leading hotel management companies) to manage and operate the hotel.

Negative rating action may result from adjusted debt/ EBITDA above 3.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a strong operating performance and timely completion of the capex resulting in debt/EBITDA below 1.5x on a sustained basis could lead to positive rating action.

Established 1988, BAL is one of India's leading manufacturers of aliphatic amines and its derivatives. As at end-FY12, BAL operated three manufacturing plants with an aggregate capacity of 103,800 MTPA.

Rating actions on BAL:

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR816m term loans affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR1,000m fund based limits affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'

- INR700m non-fund-based working capital limits affirmed at 'Fitch A2+(ind)'