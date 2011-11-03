(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 03- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'BB-(exp)' rating on Aegis's ('BB-'/Stable) proposed five- to seven-year USD senior notes as the debt issuance is no longer proceeding as previously envisaged.

The purpose of the bond was to repay Aegis's debt of INR9.1bn (USD202m), maturing in April 2012. Fitch expects the company to meet this maturity by raising funds from local banks.