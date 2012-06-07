(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had corrected its ratings on
JSC Oil Insurance Co by withdrawing the 'B+' foreign currency long-term counterparty credit
rating and assigning its 'B+' local currency financial strength rating to NSK. The rating
type was presented incorrectly in our database.
The 'B+' local currency long-term issuer credit rating and 'kzBBB' Kazakhstan
national scale ratings remain unchanged.
RATINGS LIST
Rating Withdrawn
To From
JSC Oil Insurance Co
Foreign Currency Counterparty Credit Rating
NR B+/Stable/--
New Rating
To From
JSC Oil Insurance Co
Local Currency Financial Strength Rating
B+/Stable/-- NR