June 07 - Fitch Ratings says that a combination of weak business fundamentals, intensified regulatory and political intervention risk in selected continental European countries and sovereign pressure in the eurozone periphery are the main drivers for the agency's negative outlook for the Western European utilities sector. This stands in contrast to the agency's stable outlook for the central European and CIS utility markets, which are characterised by lower average ratings.

A series of investor meetings with Fitch's EMEA Energy, Utilities & Regulation team in London last week underlined that many of the concerns for continental European utilities that the agency has been emphasising since it published its "2012 Outlook - European Utilities" report in December 2011 are still very much at the forefront of market participants' minds. Rating pressure is particularly strong in the German, Italian and Iberian markets, where a large portion of utility ratings have a Negative Outlook or are on Rating Watch Negative.

A frequently raised question at the investor meetings was the impact of the eurozone crisis on utility ratings and the mechanics of the relationship between corporate and sovereign ratings. Fitch most recently commented on these issues in its "The Future of the Eurozone - The Impact on Corporates - Reviewing Corporate Linkages and Fitch's Sovereign Rating Expectations" report. Fitch believes that there is only a loose formal linkage of utilities to state ratings with the potential for notching above the sovereign largely dependent on the degree of international diversification of assets and cash flow. Nevertheless, a growing number of utility ratings in the eurozone periphery are now at or close to the maximum notching differential with their respective sovereigns, suggesting a heightened risk of downgrades in the event of further sovereign downgrades.

Utility performance in recent quarters underlines Fitch's view that utilities are not fully isolated from sovereign pressure, as evidenced, among other factors, by subdued earnings on the back of weak demand growth and pricing and increased funding costs. Free cash flow for many issuers remains negative, further affected by limited near-term capex discretion, and on average, leverage is expected to remain at similar levels across the portfolio. In this context, it is also worth reiterating that utilities emerged from Fitch's eurozone corporate stress and default cases as the corporate segment most exposed to further deterioration in sovereign ratings.

Investors also expressed concern that a number of utilities that are currently rated at the low end of the 'A' category may see their ratings downgraded to the 'BBB' category. Utilities that most evidently face this risk include those that are exposed to weakening sovereign fundamentals, resulting in increased regulatory and political intervention risk as governments endeavour to square their budgets. However, this risk is also for example increasingly applicable to entities that have suboptimal generation portfolios with a thermal component that is displaying weak utilisation and profitability, to utilities with debt-funded M&A ambitions and capex programmes, and to those utilities that as a result of unbundling efforts will obtain a more volatile cash flow profile.

On a more positive note, as per Fitch's May 2012 "Corporates in the Eurozone Periphery - Updated Issuer-Level Forecasts" report, liquidity risk, flagged as a main point of concern by investors, is relatively limited for most utilities. In the absence of a decision of a host sovereign to leave the euro, healthy liquidity reduces the jump-to-default risk. Fitch does not anticipate that the few utilities that do not have projected liquidity in place to cover maturities until end- 2013, such as Spain's Enagas and Red Electrica will face severe refinancing risk. In addition, the agency views the conclusion of Edison SpA's shareholder restructuring, resulting in EDF acquiring a controlling stake, as critical in helping to procure refinancing for that entity.

Fitch will continue its active dialogue with utility investors across Europe in the coming months, tailoring its research to those credit issues that are most at the forefront.