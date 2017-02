(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 03- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'BBB-(exp)' rating on India-based Bharti Airtel Limited's ('BBB-'/Negative) proposed benchmark 10-year, USD750m bond as the issuance is no longer proceeding as previously envisaged.

Fitch notes that purpose of this bond was the repayment of existing debt, and non-issuance does not materially affect Bharti's liquidity or credit metrics.