Australia shares dragged down by financials, energy stocks; NZ lower
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
Nov 03 Stora Enso Oyj (Stora Enso)
*Moody's affirms Stora Enso at Ba2, outlook changed to stable from positive
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian federal prosecutors asked a court on Monday to reimpose preventive measures against two key suspects in a corruption probe dubbed Operation Greenfield, which is investigating fraud at state-run companies' pension funds.