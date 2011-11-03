(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 03- A high share of environment-friendly hydropower assets, of regulated cash flows, and the bulk of activities in an economically strong region are helping Austria's rated utilities withstand the harsher utility market environment in Europe that has led to downgrades among many of their European peers, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in a new report "Five Reasons Why Austrian Utility Ratings Are Proving More Resilient Than Their European Peers."

The report notes that adverse market conditions are taking their toll on the credit quality of utility companies. As a result, over the past four quarters, Standard & Poor's downgrades have greatly exceeded upgrades by 23 to 14 in a group of 158 rated entities in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. None of these downgrades over the past year were in Austria.

"We see especially the high share of hydropower assets in Austrian power generation as a clear competitive advantage for the utilities over many of their European peers because this type of generation directly benefits from increasing wholesale market prices and is not affected by EU carbon dioxide regulation," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Tuomas Ekholm.

What's more, hydropower plants benefit from low marginal production costs and high utilization, the report says. In 2010, about 53% of Austrian electricity generation was sourced from hydropower, whereas the majority share of German power generation was thermal, which has higher marginal costs and lower utilization rates for the generation assets.

Austrian hydropower producers have directly benefited from the German government's decision earlier this year to shut down part of the German nuclear fleet, the report says. The closure of nuclear power plants has increased wholesale prices in the German-Austrian pricing zone by about 10%. This increases the value of outright production of Austrian hydropower generators without increasing production costs.

Furthermore, the hydropower assets are not affected by the full auctioning of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions rights, which is set to start in 2013. This will significantly increase the cost of thermal production, and thus curb the profitability of the companies with a high share of thermal capacity in their generation portfolio.

"Given that we don't foresee forthcoming major business risk shifts for the Austrian utilities we rate, the ratings will be influenced mostly by companies' financial policy decisions," said Mr. Ekholm. "Whereas smaller regional players such as KELAG and Energie Steiermark have more room to maneuver, for others rating headroom is more limited, owing to their currently relatively high leverage resulting mainly from debt-fueled expansion before the financial crisis."