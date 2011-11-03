(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 03- A high share of environment-friendly hydropower assets, of regulated cash flows, and
the bulk of activities in an economically strong region are helping Austria's rated utilities
withstand the harsher utility market environment in Europe that has led to downgrades among many
of their European peers, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in a new report "Five
Reasons Why Austrian Utility Ratings Are Proving More Resilient Than Their European Peers."
The report notes that adverse market conditions are taking their toll on the
credit quality of utility companies. As a result, over the past four quarters,
Standard & Poor's downgrades have greatly exceeded upgrades by 23 to 14 in a
group of 158 rated entities in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. None of
these downgrades over the past year were in Austria.
"We see especially the high share of hydropower assets in Austrian power
generation as a clear competitive advantage for the utilities over many of
their European peers because this type of generation directly benefits from
increasing wholesale market prices and is not affected by EU carbon dioxide
regulation," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Tuomas Ekholm.
What's more, hydropower plants benefit from low marginal production costs and
high utilization, the report says. In 2010, about 53% of Austrian electricity
generation was sourced from hydropower, whereas the majority share of German
power generation was thermal, which has higher marginal costs and lower
utilization rates for the generation assets.
Austrian hydropower producers have directly benefited from the German
government's decision earlier this year to shut down part of the German
nuclear fleet, the report says. The closure of nuclear power plants has
increased wholesale prices in the German-Austrian pricing zone by about 10%.
This increases the value of outright production of Austrian hydropower
generators without increasing production costs.
Furthermore, the hydropower assets are not affected by the full auctioning of
carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions rights, which is set to start in 2013. This
will significantly increase the cost of thermal production, and thus curb the
profitability of the companies with a high share of thermal capacity in their
generation portfolio.
"Given that we don't foresee forthcoming major business risk shifts for the
Austrian utilities we rate, the ratings will be influenced mostly by
companies' financial policy decisions," said Mr. Ekholm. "Whereas smaller
regional players such as KELAG and Energie Steiermark have more room to
maneuver, for others rating headroom is more limited, owing to their currently
relatively high leverage resulting mainly from debt-fueled expansion before
the financial crisis."