(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 03- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Beekay Steel Industries Limited (BSIL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

BSIL's ratings reflect the three-decade long experience of its founders in the iron and steel industry, and its strong EBITDA margins of 11% in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY10: 9%). Margins are likely to be maintained at around 10% in FY12, underpinned by its increasing scale of operations. The ratings also reflect the company's comfortable credit metrics, with both improved net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of 2.7x (4.3x) and interest coverage (EBITDA/total interest) of 3.3x (2.4x).

The ratings further draw comfort from BSIL's 10-year-old relationship with Tata Steel Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable) for the conversion of billets into thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) bars (10%-12% of revenue), imparting immunity to the volatile raw material prices to the extent.

The ratings are, however, constrained by BSIL's ongoing debt-funded capex for capacity expansion to 7,10,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) from 5,10,000 MTPA, which will increase in its leverage to above 3.0x and result in tight liquidity position in both FY12 and FY13. The latter is attributed to high working capital limits utilisation and fluctuating raw material and finished product prices, which is characteristic of the steel industry. The company had cash and cash equivalent of INR13.7m in FY11.

Positive rating guidelines include an increase in EBITDA margins resulting in net debt/EBITDA of below 3.0x on a sustained basis. Conversely, debt-led capital expenditures and/or a decline in EBITDA margins leading to net debt/EBITDA exceeding 5.0x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

BSIL is the flagship company of Beekay Group incorporated in 1981. It has six manufacturing units of steel products in different regions of India. BSIL specialises in manufacturing of all types of long products of mild steel, like hot-rolled steel sections, TMT bars, bright bars, structural etc., which are used in automobile, infrastructure, heavy engineering industries. During Q1FY12, BSIL recorded revenues of INR1,326.9m (Q1FY11: INR820.4m), EBITDA margins 12.4% (17.8%) and interest coverage 4.7x (5.0x).

Fitch has simultaneously assigned ratings to BSIL's bank loans as follows:

- Long Term loans of INR757.5m: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- Fund-based limits of INR128.9m: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- Non-fund based limits of INR110m: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'