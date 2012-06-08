BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 08 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Sampath Leasing and Factoring Ltd's (SLFL) proposed senior unsecured redeemable debentures of up to LKR500m a 'A(lka)' National Long-Term rating.
The issue has been rated at the same level as SLFL's National Long-Term rating of 'A(lka)' - which has a Positive Outlook, in line with Fitch's criteria for rating senior unsecured debt of financial institutions.
The rating reflects the implied support assumed from SLFL's main shareholder - Sampath Bank PLC (SB, 'AA-(lka)'/Positive, 100% ownership), given the strong strategic and operational linkages between the two entities.
The issue offers semi-annual, fixed-rate interest payments, which help SLFL mitigate its interest rate risk and equal bullet principal repayments in the third and fourth year. The issue proceeds will be utilised to fund SLFL's lease and hire purchase portfolio.
At 31 December 2011, SLFL's asset base stood at LKR4.1bn, which amounted to a 2% share of SB's group assets, while SLFL's share of SB's group post-tax profits amounted to 5%.
For a detailed credit profile, please refer the full rating report on SLFL dated 25 April 2012.
HONG KONG, Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016 pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some of its businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singaporean Banks Report Card 2016 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894538 SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The 'AA-' credit ratings and Stable Outlooks on Singapore's local banks will continue to be supported by their adequate profitability, disciplined funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation, despite weaker asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profiles of the three banks - DBS Grou