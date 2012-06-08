MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 21
DUBAI, Feb 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 08 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Bank of Queensland Ltd. -------------------------------- 08-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Jun-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
06-Dec-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Australia (Commonwealth of) (Unsolicited Ratings)
Rating Rating Date
AUD475 mil 5.50% med-term nts ser 31 due
10/22/2012 AAA 08-Jul-2009
AUD525 mil med-term nts ser 32 due
10/22/2012 AAA 08-Jul-2009
AUD675 mil fltg rate med-term nts due
10/25/2013 AAA 13-Dec-2009
AUD550 mil fltg rate nts due 03/10/2015 AAA 05-Mar-2010
AUD450 mil 5.75% nts due 03/10/2015 AAA 05-Mar-2010
US$4 bil med-term note Prog 10/23/1997: sr
unsecd BBB+ 08-Jun-2012
AUD4.77 bil med-term note Prog 05/24/2000: sr
unsecd BBB+ 08-Jun-2012
AUD11 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 88 due
04/13/2013 BBB+ 08-Jun-2012
AUD200 mil fltg rate Transferable Deposit dep
nt ser 39 due 06/06/2013 BBB+ 08-Jun-2012
AUD4.77 bil med-term note Prog 05/24/2000: sub BBB 08-Jun-2012
AUD150 mil fltg rate nts due 05/11/2016 BBB 08-Jun-2012
AUD170 mil fixed/floating rate nts due
06/04/2018 BBB 08-Jun-2012
AUD150 mil Convertible floating rate nts due
06/10/2020 BBB 08-Jun-2012
AUD200 mil fltg rate 10NC5 Lower Tier 2
Subordinated Debt nts due 05/10/2021 BBB 08-Jun-2012
AUD50 mil fltg rate Subordination nts due
03/22/2022 BBB 08-Jun-2012
AUD200 mil perpetual equity preference shares BB+ 08-Jun-2012
US$4 bil med-term note Prog 10/23/1997: S-T
debt A-2 05-Dec-2007
AUD4.77 bil med-term note Prog 05/24/2000: S-T
debt A-2 30-May-2000
EURO CP prog auth amt US$1 bil A-2 09-Mar-2005
DUBAI, Feb 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec Canadian police said on Monday they had bolstered their presence at the Quebec border and that border authorities had created a temporary refugee centre to process a growing number of asylum seekers crossing from the United States.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national security adviser, choosing a military officer known for speaking his mind and challenging his superiors.