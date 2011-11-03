(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 03- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Sweden-based telecommunications equipment supplier Ericsson (ERICb.ST) (Telefonaktiebolaget L.M.) (BBB+/Stable/A-2) are not affected, for now, by an agreement to sell its 50% stake in Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications AB (SEMC) to Sony Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2) of Japan. We understand that the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and likely to close in January 2012.

In our view, the immediate impact of the planned disposal on Ericsson's business risk and credit metrics is likely to be limited.

Ericsson has not yet disclosed how it will use the EUR1.05 billion cash it is likely to receive, but we note that the group has a record of using large cash balances to periodically make midsize acquisitions to support its business positions.

We would expect to eliminate Ericson's 50% share of SEMC's debt (EUR718 million on Sept. 30, 2011) from our calculations of the group's adjusted debt.