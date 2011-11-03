(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 03- Fitch Ratings has assigned OOO Gazprom Capital's RUB15bn proposed domestic notes with a three-year maturity an expected local currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)' and expected National senior unsecured rating of 'AAA(rus)(EXP)'. The notes will be Series 03 issued under OOO Gazprom Capital's RUB30bn debt issuance programme to which Fitch has also assigned a local currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' and National senior unsecured rating of 'AAA(rus)'. In addition, Fitch has assigned OAO Gazprom a National Long-term rating of 'AAA(rus)' with a Stable Outlook.

OOO Gazprom Capital is a 100%-owned subsidiary of OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Positive/'F3'). The notes will be guaranteed by OAO Gazprom for the maximum amount of RUB21bn for four years. The proceeds from the notes issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received and details regarding the coupon, amount and tenor.