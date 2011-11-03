(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 03- Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea's Small Business Corporation's (SBC) Long-term foreign currency rating at 'A+', Long-term local currency rating at 'AA', and Short-term rating at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed SBC's senior unsecured bond of USD400m (XS0262227613) at 'A+'.

SBC's ratings are linked to those of the Republic of Korea (Korea; Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+'/Stable; Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F1'), which reflects its quasi-sovereign status and high probability of government support. Fitch uses its public-sector entities rating criteria and applies a top-down approach in its analysis of SBC.

SBC is a not-for-profit, quasi-governmental policy institution arm with a duty to implement government policies and programmes to support the development of Korean SMEs. It fulfils this role through managing and financing the SME Fund, which was established under the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Act of 1978. The entity targets SMEs with little or no operating track record and with weak finances including start-ups, small businesses and new technology developers. These do not usually have access to finance through private sector credit channels. Therefore it serves the economic interest of the large electorate.

Management is appointed and controlled by the Korean government. The entity operates under the aegis of Small and Medium Business Administration (SMBA) under the Ministry of Knowledge and Economy (MKE), established in 1996 to support SMEs and to regulate SBC. It also approves SBC's bond issuance. The amendments to the governing act in 2009 held the government responsible for covering the SME fund's losses. This is implemented through annual state support with earmarked revenues from the central government budget.

Funding to date has come mainly from the issuance of Korean won-denominated bonds, which were sold to domestic institutional investors. With the amendments to SBC's governing law in 2009, the issuance limit was revised to 20x the size of the fund, doubling its funding capacity. SBC's bonds have not received a direct Korean government guarantee although its issuances are classified as quasi-government securities and benefit from 0% risk weighting under the Basel regulatory capital calculation.