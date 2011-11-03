(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 03- Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea's Small
Business Corporation's (SBC) Long-term foreign currency rating
at 'A+', Long-term local currency rating at 'AA', and Short-term
rating at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed SBC's senior unsecured bond of USD400m
(XS0262227613) at 'A+'.
SBC's ratings are linked to those of the Republic of Korea
(Korea; Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
'A+'/Stable; Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F1'), which
reflects its quasi-sovereign status and high probability of
government support. Fitch uses its public-sector entities rating
criteria and applies a top-down approach in its analysis of SBC.
SBC is a not-for-profit, quasi-governmental policy
institution arm with a duty to implement government policies and
programmes to support the development of Korean SMEs. It fulfils
this role through managing and financing the SME Fund, which was
established under the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Act of
1978. The entity targets SMEs with little or no operating track
record and with weak finances including start-ups, small
businesses and new technology developers. These do not usually
have access to finance through private sector credit channels.
Therefore it serves the economic interest of the large
electorate.
Management is appointed and controlled by the Korean
government. The entity operates under the aegis of Small and
Medium Business Administration (SMBA) under the Ministry of
Knowledge and Economy (MKE), established in 1996 to support SMEs
and to regulate SBC. It also approves SBC's bond issuance. The
amendments to the governing act in 2009 held the government
responsible for covering the SME fund's losses. This is
implemented through annual state support with earmarked revenues
from the central government budget.
Funding to date has come mainly from the issuance of Korean
won-denominated bonds, which were sold to domestic institutional
investors. With the amendments to SBC's governing law in 2009,
the issuance limit was revised to 20x the size of the fund,
doubling its funding capacity. SBC's bonds have not received a
direct Korean government guarantee although its issuances are
classified as quasi-government securities and benefit from 0%
risk weighting under the Basel regulatory capital calculation.