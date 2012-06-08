BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Carraro India Pvt Ltd's additional INR360m long-term bank loan a 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' rating.
Carraro India's outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:
- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'; Outlook Stable
- INR830m term loan: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'
- INR1,500m fund-based limits: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'
- INR780m non-fund-based limits: 'Fitch A2+(ind)'
For a complete rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, "Carraro India Rated at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable", dated 28 May 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
HONG KONG, Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016 pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some of its businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singaporean Banks Report Card 2016 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894538 SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The 'AA-' credit ratings and Stable Outlooks on Singapore's local banks will continue to be supported by their adequate profitability, disciplined funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation, despite weaker asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profiles of the three banks - DBS Grou