June 08 -
Overview
-- HSBC Holdings has entered into an agreement to sell the general
insurance portfolio of Hong Kong-based HSBC Insurance to AXA Group.
-- The proposed deal could weaken HSBC Insurance's stand-alone credit
profile and role within the group following the portfolio transfer.
-- We are keeping our 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty credit
rating and insurer financial strength rating on the company on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
Rating Action
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained the CreditWatch
status of Hong Kong-based HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. We kept the 'A+' local
currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength
rating on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were first placed
on March 8, 2012. We also kept the 'cnAAA' long-term Greater China credit
scale rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.