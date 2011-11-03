(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 03-
OVERVIEW
-- TDA 25's underlying mortgage portfolio's performance has deteriorated
further since our last review, and recovery levels are still below our
previous forecasts.
-- As a result, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our
rating on TDA 25's class A notes.
-- At the same time, we have affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on the class
B, C, and D notes as they have not paid any interest since our last review,
and we do not expect them to do so in the future.
-- TDA 25 securitizes a pool of Spanish residential mortgages granted by
Credifimo and Banco Gallego.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'B (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' and removed from
CreditWatch negative its credit rating on TDA 25, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A
notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes (see
list below).
Today's rating actions follow what we consider to be deteriorating performance
within the residential mortgage pool backing this transaction and decreased
recovery levels on defaulted loans.
Delinquency levels in the underlying mortgage portfolio continue to be high.
As of the latest investor report dated Sept. 22, severe delinquencies (defined
in this transaction as 90+ days, including outstanding defaulted loans)
totaled about 19.64% of the original balance.
In addition, as of the end of September, the outstanding balance of defaulted
loans (defined in this transaction as loans in arrears for more than 12
months) represented 23.62% of the current collateral balance (14.54% of the
original balance). This amount has resulted from the rollover of delinquencies
that the borrower has not cured at earlier stages.
Credifimo originated the majority of the defaulted loans in the pool. Defaults
began to occur in the transaction in July 2007. We consider recovery levels
for these loans to be very low (as of September 2011, reported cumulative
defaults were EUR40.6 million while reported cumulative recoveries totaled EUR2.1
million since closing).
Under the transaction documents the originator has the right of first refusal
to acquire repossessed properties from the trustee. However, Banca Civica,
S.A. --Credifimo's parent company--has informed us that since December 2009,
Credifimo has not exercised its first refusal. The repossessed assets are
managed by the trustee Titulizacion de Activos, S.G.F.T., S.A. acting on
behalf of the issuer to sell the properties in the market.
We have requested that Banca Civica and Titulizacion de Activos, S.G.F.T.
provide more detailed information about the low recovery levels. The only
information that we have received to date is that the trustee, Titulizacion de
Activos, S.G.F.T., currently owns 44 unsold repossessed properties on the
issuer's behalf (33 properties owned since December 2010, the remaining since
March to August 2011).
Due to the lack of recoveries, the level of performing collateral
(nondefaulted loans) available to the transaction to service the amounts due
under the notes has reduced. We calculate that the class A notes are
undercollateralized by 12% of their current balance. Therefore, the credit
enhancement provided by the performing balance is negative for all classes of
notes.
Due to the high level of defaults in the securitized pool, our rating on the
class A notes depends substantially on the amount of actual and expected
recoveries. In June 2011 we placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the
class A notes, pending receipt of further recoveries information (see "Rating
On Spanish RMBS Transaction TDA 25's Class A Notes Placed On CreditWatch
Negative Due To Weakening Performance," published on June 30, 2011).
Based on the most recent data available for the transaction, our cash flow
analysis indicates that a 'B (sf)' rating is commensurate with the credit
enhancement available to the class A notes as at higher rating levels ('B+
(sf)' and above), the transaction experiences interest and principal
shortfalls under all of our cash flow analysis scenarios.
Due to insufficient excess spread to cover defaults, in September 2008, the
issuer fully drew the reserve fund, which has remained at zero since then.
Furthermore, TDA 25 breached the interest-deferral triggers on the class B, C,
and D notes in 2009 and all the interest amounts due under these notes have
been deferred since to pay the amounts due under the class A notes. As a
result, we lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on these classes of notes in
December, September, and June 2009, respectively (see "Related Criteria And
Research").
We have affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on the class B, C, and D notes because
they have failed to pay interest since June to December 2009 and we do not
expect them to do so in the future.
TDA 25 securitizes a portfolio of prime Spanish residential mortgages granted
by Banco Gallego, S.A. (currently 17.5% of the total pool vs 23.8% at closing)
and Credifimo (currently 82.5% of the total pool vs 76.2% at closing). They
both service the loans. The transaction closed in August 2006 with a
weighted-average seasoning of 19.3 months.