(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 03- Significant flood-related losses could weaken the
performance of Thailand's non-life insurers in 2011. Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services has revised its outlook on the Thai
non-life insurance sector to negative from stable. We now
consider the sector susceptible to natural catastrophe risks, a
change from our previous view.
The financial profile of some non-life insurers in Thailand
will likely deteriorate significantly in 2011. A potential
decline in underwriting profits stemming from flood-related
claims and investment earnings because of equity market-related
losses will contribute to the deterioration.
The Thai insurance regulator initially estimated insurance
losses stemming from the recent large-scale flooding in the
country at US$3.3 billion (Thai baht 100 billion);
however, Thailand's Permanent Secretary of Finance reportedly
expects the figure to rise to about US$6 billion. We consider
the estimated losses as excessive given the Thai non-life
insurance market's expected gross premiums of about US$4.7
billion (THB140 billion) in 2011. Standard & Poor's has received
some loss estimates from rated insurers but the assessment of
ultimate losses will be possible only after the water has
receded. The key known losses currently relate to the seven
industrial parks outside Thailand's capital Bangkok.
"Foreign insurers, especially the Japanese insurers, and
foreign reinsurers currently appear to have to bear the bulk of
the known losses in the industrial parks. But local insurers and
reinsurers will be affected as well, despite bearing a smaller
share of the losses. Their smaller size also makes these
companies more vulnerable to accumulated losses than the larger
international insurers," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Connie Wong. "Local insurers are exposed to commercial lines and
some personal lines with flood coverage, and the accumulated
exposure is still unclear. Although the portfolio of policies
with flood coverage is relatively small given the size of the
total industry portfolio, ultimate accumulated losses could be
significant."
Standard & Poor's rates two non-life insurers, Bangkok
Insurance Public Co. Ltd. (local currency A-/Stable/--;
axAA/--) and Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. (local
currency A-/Stable/--; axAA/--), and one reinsurer, Thai
Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd. (local currency
A-/Stable/--; axAA/--), in Thailand. At the time of writing, the
reported losses from these companies appear to have adequate
reinsurance coverage, although we expect the reinsurer to have a
higher proportion of the estimated losses. However, since our
estimation of losses is still evolving as new information comes
in, our assessment of companies' credit profiles could change.
The gross and net combined ratio for the Thai non-life
insurance market was about 91% and 97%, respectively, in 2010.
Based on the market estimated losses of US$6 billion, the gross
combined ratio could go up to 250% for full-year 2011. Without
clear details about the adequacy of reinsurance, we expect the
sector's net combined ratio to be much higher than in 2010.
Standard & Poor's will review the ratings on Japanese
non-life insurers that insure industrial all-risk policies for
Japanese corporations in the affected areas because they are
likely to post significant flood-related losses once more
information is available. Most Japanese insurers' financial
profiles are currently strong, even though they have been
negatively affected by the major Japan earthquake earlier this
year.
"We believe some international reinsurers will also be
negatively affected by the reinsurance losses in Thailand, we
but expect the losses to be manageable. However, we anticipate
that the underwriting performance of these reinsurers'
Asia-Pacific portfolio will deteriorate significantly compared
with 2010, given the accumulated impact of the earthquakes in
Japan and New Zealand and the floods in Australia earlier in
this year," said Ms. Wong.
With little certainty over when the water will recede,
Standard & Poor's believes that losses may affect the credit
profiles of some local insurers. Also, the catastrophe models
that insurance companies use are likely to have underestimated
flood risks, given the lack of historical flood loss data of a
similar scale. Therefore, the possibility that some insurers or
reinsurers may not have adequate reinsurance or retrocession
protection exists.
We believe the floods will have a profound impact on the
Thai non-life insurance industry's catastrophe risks assessment
and could alter the industry's risk profile.