June 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 47 tranches of seven UK prime
RMBS transactions (First Flexible No.4 (FF4), First Flexible No.7 (FF7), Brunel
Residential Mortgages Securitisation No.1 (Brunel 1), Friary No.1 plc (Friary
1), Arran 2010-1, Arran 2011-1, and Arran 2011-2). A full list of rating actions
A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Of the seven transactions, FF4 mortgages were originated by Mortgage Trust
Limited, FF7 by Mortgage Trust Limited, Mortgage Trust Services Plc and Paragon
Mortgages Limited, the three Arran transactions by National Westminster Home
Loans Ltd. and The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, and Friary 1 by
Principality
Building Society.
The affirmations reflect the relatively stable performance of the transactions
over the past year. As of March 2012, the volume of loans in arrears by more
than three months remained low for most of the transactions: 0.05% of the
current pool for Arran 2011-2, 0.1% for Arran 2011-1, 0.2% for FF4 and Friary 1,
0.4% for Arran 2011-2 and 1.6% for Brunel 1. Meanwhile, loans in arrears by more
than three months for FF7 remained at 5% of the current pool. The higher volume
of arrears in the pool of FF7 is attributed to a high proportion of SVR loans
(75% of current pool) which are paying a high interest rate (WA SVR interest
rate of 6.4%).
The stock of properties in possession is low across all seven transactions. To
date, the transactions have generated excess spread which has been sufficient
for covering period losses, and for this reason the transactions' reserve funds
remain at target. The agency does not expect this to change in the next 18
months.
Fitch notes that the significant presence of standard variable rate loans in the
underlying portfolio of FF7 (75% of the current pool), combined with the absence
of hedging have led to the structure generating high levels of excess spread. In
March 2012, the weighted average rate paid by SVR borrowers in the pool was
6.4%, contributing to an annualised 4% of gross excess spread to the structure.
In its analysis of the transaction, Fitch considered that the current
significant difference between the SVR and three-month Libor is vulnerable to a
potential reduction in the future and for this reason assessed the resilience of
the structure to lower levels of excess spread. The analysis showed that the
current level of credit support available to structure is able to withstand
higher margin compression and has therefore affirmed the ratings of the notes.
The stable performance of the transactions has led to pro-rata redemption of the
notes in FF4, FF7 and Brunel 1. The remaining four deals are paying down
sequentially, with no pro-rata mechanisms in the structures. The structures of
the deals incorporate non-amortising reserve funds which provide credit support
to the rated tranches. At present, the credit enhancement for all tranches is
sufficient to support the current ratings on the notes. The agency expects a
further build-up in credit support in the next 18 months. Consequently, Fitch
has affirmed the ratings of the notes.
Fitch notes that the Brunel 1, class A, B, C and D notes are paying down
pro-rata, although the A4b notes will only amortise after the A4a and A4c notes
have fully amortised. Due to the different amortisation rates between the
A4a/A4c notes and the class B/C notes, the A4b notes are still expected to have
sufficient credit enhancement, even at the point that that tranche begins to
amortise.