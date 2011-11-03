(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 03- Fitch Ratings has affirmed BAE Systems Plc's (BAE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+' and its Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has also affirmed BAE Systems Holdings Inc's notes at senior unsecured 'BBB+' and affirmed its commercial paper programme's Short-term rating at 'F2'.

Fitch notes that BAE has issued bonds without cross or upstream guarantees from any US-based entities, which makes the bonds structurally subordinated to bonds issued by BAE Systems Holdings Inc, the group's US debt issuing entity, which benefits from a parental guarantee from BAE. Fitch currently does not separate the ratings of these bonds, due to the equal strategic importance of all related group entities at present. However, should the amount of debt issued by any entity without cross or upstream guarantees become disproportionate to its revenue, earnings or asset contribution to the group, future rating separation is possible.

"The outlook for defence spending in BAE's two key markets of the US and the UK is uncertain and the company may experience pressure on its top line growth in the short to medium term," says Tom Chruszcz, Director in Fitch's EMEA Industrials group. "However, BAE benefits from good business and geographical diversity, which limits the downside potential from further cuts to defence budgets, and its capital structure and earnings margins have remained stable in recent years. These factors underpin the Stable Outlook."

Over the last 12 months (LTM) to 30 June 2011 (H111), BAE's revenue declined to GBP19.7bn, from GBP21.1bn in 2010, chiefly as a result of maturing or winding down armoured vehicles programmes in the US. However, the company's underlying EBITDAR margin, when adjusted for certain one-off factors like regulatory payments and provisions, remained stable at 14.1%, from 14.2% in 2010, as the company was able to anticipate the lower demand in some segments by adjusting its cost structure.

The group's H111 LTM core cash generation, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) to revenue, was at 8.1%, compared with 9.2% in 2010, whilst free cash flow (FCF) to revenue improved to 2.5% from 0.2% in 2010, although 2010 cash flow was affected by a number of one-off factors. Fitch notes that BAE's cash generation capability is modest for the current rating, although a slight improvement in both ratios is expected in the short to medium term.

As of 30 June 2011, BAE had approximately GBP1.7bn of cash and near cash, while its lease-adjusted net debt was approximately GBP2.9bn. The company's H111 LTM FFO lease-adjusted gross leverage was approximately 2.3x, in line with the 2010 leverage ratio. Fitch expects this ratio to be broadly around 2x over the medium to long term, a level supporting the current 'BBB+' rating.

BAE's liquidity remains strong as a result of its continually positive FCF generation and the group's GBP2bn revolving credit line, which matures in 2015. The company issued USD1.25bn of bonds in October 2011, which will re-finance short term debt maturities. Following the re-financing, BAE will not have material debt maturities until 2014, further improving the company's financial flexibility.

BAE's ratings reflect the company's leading market positions in the global defence industry, its good access to the large US defence market, its prime contracting capability and its large order book, which at H111 (30 June 2011) was GBP36.9bn and equivalent to 1.9x LTM revenue. The current ratings have headroom due to the group's strong capital structure and its substantial exposure in the US, where BAE derives approximately half of its revenue.

The ratings are restricted by the company's relatively modest core cash generation for the current rating as well as the possibility of further share buybacks, following the GBP500m buyback announced in July 2011. Negative rating pressure may arise if the company's FFO/revenue ratio was below 9% on a sustainable basis, if the FFO lease adjusted leverage ratio exceeded 2.5x, or if further share buybacks or other shareholder friendly actions significantly affected the group's financial flexibility.

While recent acquisition activity has not been material relative to the group's history (approximately GBP800m has been spent on acquisitions since the start of 2010), Fitch expects BAE to continue to expand via bolt-on acquisitions, which are likely to be financed from the company's own cash reserves. Large acquisitions, although considered unlikely in the short term, are expected to be financed in a way that does not put the current capital structure of the group under material pressure.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the company is likely to maintain its key credit metrics broadly in line with the 'BBB+' rating category in the medium term.

BAE is Europe's largest defence company with geographically diversified operations, including a sizeable presence in the US defence market, where over 50% of its revenue is generated.